Mike Tindall makes touching admission about gesture from strangers over his and Zara’s heartbreak

Mike Tindall has revealed the touching gestures from fans over his and wife Zara’s heartbreaking miscarriage.

Zara and Mike suffered a miscarriage in 2016 and another miscarriage before the birth of their second daughter Lena.

The former rugby player and granddaughter of the Queen have been married since 2011 and share daughters Mia, nine, Lena, four, and son Lucas, one.

Mike revealed what strangers did for him and Zara (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on today’s show (March 13) of This Morning ahead of his tour with James Haskell, Mike opened up about the sweet gestures him and Zara received from strangers after the devastating miscarriages.

He said: “When, unfortunately, me and Zara went through a baby loss when Zara was five months pregnant and the amount of people who wrote to me and got in touch is astronomical.”

Mike added: “Everyone assumes that having a baby is easy and it’s not. Unless people get around that or know about it or understand it, it’s very hard to deal with.”

Mike and Zara Tindall got married in 2011 and have three children together (Credit: Splash News)

Mike Tindall and Zara’s heartbreak

In 2018, Zara opened up about the heartbreak of miscarriage on BBC Breakfast. She said: “I think that’s the hardest thing in our situation, is that everyone knew. And very much when things like that happen, normally it’s just your family and friends, but unfortunately everyone knew about it.”

Zara also expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the public.

“Actually I had so many letters saying, ‘I’m so sorry, we’ve been through the same thing’, which was incredible – and thank you to all those people,” she added. “But it just showed how often it does happen and I have a very supportive family, Mike’s incredible – and it’s hard for the guys too.

“It’s very different for us because we’re carrying the child, but for guys I guess it’s kind of that helpless feeling, which must be incredibly high and horrible for them. At the end of the day they’ve still lost a child too.”

Zara’s ‘mum guilt’

Meanwhile, Mike recently made a confession about Zara and how she suffers from mum guilt over their three children.

Opening up about his wife during an event in January, Mike told Hello! Magazine: “Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it’s just born in. She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there.”

