Mike Tindall made an emotional confession about his wife Zara and their three children.

The former rugby player, 44, shares daughters Mia, nine, Lena, four and son Lucas, one, with his wife Zara Tindall. Mike and Zara have been married since 2011.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine earlier this year, Mike revealed that Zara struggles when she has to leave their children for work.

He revealed that Zara ‘punishes’ herself for leaving her kids to work.

Mike and Zara have been married since 2011 (Credit: Splash News)

Mike Tindall makes confession about Zara

Opening up about his wife during an event in January, Mike said: “Her passion her compassion, her dedication I think they are the foundations of any great mother, it’s just born in. She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them, I take my hat off to all women out there.”

Zara – who is the daughter of Princess Anne – has several equestrian ambassadorial roles and previously worked at Cheltenham racecourse as a director.

She has previously opened up about suffering from ‘mum guilt’.

Mike and Zara share three children together (Credit: Splash News)

Mike and Zara’s family

Elsewhere, father of three Mike also revealed that his daughters Mia and Lena take after him in their interest in rugby.

“Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four so we’ve got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well,” he said.

She punishes herself for going to work because she doesn’t want to leave them.

Mike finished last year’s I’m A Celebrity series in fourth place behind Matt Hancock, Owen Warner and Jill Scott.

He won over the nation with his antics and bond with his campmates in the Aussie jungle.

During his interview, Mike also addressed moving to Australia with his family.

He said: “Never say never but it’s not on the cards, people try to say that we almost did, but we never almost did. It’s never been an actual thing where we’ve looked for a house or anything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Tindall (@mike_tindall12)

Mike Tindall tour

Mike recently shared that him and fellow rugby star James Haskell will be taking part in a tour later this year.

They’ll be joined by their co-star Alex Payne for the tour.

His caption read: “We’re heading back on tour with our ‘World Cup After Party’. We’ll be sharing our World Cup stories & recapping the action from France 2023.”

Fans were thrilled by the news as one said: “This is just the best!!”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Oooh exciting!”

Someone else added: “You guys are such a hoot!”

Read more: Mike Tindall teams up with I’m A Celebrity legend on new show and fans ‘can’t wait’

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.