Mike Tindall admits ‘frustration’ over coronation seating after being sat behind Prince Harry

Mike Tindall has detailed his “frustration” over his seating at the coronation after being sat behind the likes of Prince Harry and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

The husband of Zara Tindall attended King Charles‘ historic day on May 6 as he was officially crowned alongside wife, Camilla.

Mike and Zara were sat together in the row behind Harry, Eugenie, Beatrice and their husbands. The pair were sat directly behind Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Eugenie.

Zara and Mike Tindall sat in the row behind Harry, Eugenie and Beatrice (Credit: BBC)

Mike Tindall at the coronation

However, I’m A Celebrity star Mike admitted he felt some ‘frustration’ over his seat. Speaking on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, Mike explained: “You’re in the hottest spot, but it’s happening all around the corner where you can’t see! You do have a front row seat, but..”

He then added: “It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.”

Meanwhile, Mike said that they had watched much of the ceremony on a TV screen placed on one of Westminster Abbey’s pillars.

Former rugby star Mike said their seating was ‘unbelievable’ but ‘frustrating’ (Credit: BBC)

Mike and Zara, who is Princess Anne’s daughter, also attended the coronation concert on Sunday, May 7. The concert saw a string of musical icons perform at Windsor Castle. But it seems it was Zara and Mike who stole the show for some viewers!

It was unbelievable being sat there, but frustrating.

Many fans noticed the couple dancing along to the music as they enjoyed a night out without their three children. One fan gushed on Twitter: “Zara and Mike Tindall always have a great time celebrating.”

Another wrote: “Mike Tindall is a total ledge, that is couple goals right there.” Someone else added: “I want to go out dancing with Zara and Mike Tindall!”

Mike Tindall spoke about his late-night antics before the coronation on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Mike Tindall on GMB

Appearing on Good Morning Britain days after the coronation ceremony and concert, Mike spoke about his antics during the weekend. Mike and Zara were seen enjoying a late night out the night before the coronation service.

Host Kate Garraway asked: “You had a late night before the coronation didn’t you? That speaks of royal confidence to me, before the coronation, you went out for dinner with other members of the royal family, then you two carried on!”

Read more: Mike Tindall defends behaviour at coronation concert: ‘I didn’t really put my best foot forward’

Mike replied: “Well, it was quite nice to have a little date night! When you’ve got three children, it’s not always the easiest to get out and just have a drink together. So it was quite nice to have a little bit of time together where we could just go out and have a drink and have a chat.”

What did you think of Mike and Zara at the coronation? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.