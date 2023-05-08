Mike and Zara Tindall declared ‘couple goals’ after behaviour at Coronation Concert

Mike and Zara Tindall have been declared “couple goals” by many fans, following their behaviour at the Coronation Concert.

The celebratory concert for King Charles III‘s Coronation took place last night (May 7). Windsor Castle was lit up with a spectacular light display.

Musicians such as Olly Murs, Take That and Katy Perry lit up the stage. There was also a performance from a special Coronation Choir, representing different musical communities from across the country.

The royals seemed to enjoy themselves at last night’s concert (Credit: BBC)

Royal fans were thrilled to see an appearance from not only the King and Queen but many other senior royals. This included the Prince and Princess of Wales and the adorable Prince George and Princess Charlotte. However many were disappointed when little Prince Louis did not attend.

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans as she was seen singing along to Katy Perry’s song Roar. Later on, she and George showed off their dance moves, swaying along to All Night Long by Lionel Richie with their parents. The Duchess of Edinburgh also seemed to be letting her hair down and having a boogie.

Royal favourites Mike and Zara Tindall were another pair who attracted a great deal of attention.

Zara and Mike Tindall attended the Coronation Concert last night. Without their cute kids Mia, Lena and Lucas with them, it was actually Mike and Zara who stole the show by themselves.

Mike and Zara danced away to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long (Credit: BBC)

On many occasions throughout the evening, the camera couldn’t resist panning to the popular couple. They constantly seemed to be singing and dancing away happily.

One more clip 😀 What would a #CoronationConcert be without Zara and Mike 🥳 Rockin pic.twitter.com/tqjdRRpd8b — HarrysGreySuit (@hrrysgreysuit) May 8, 2023

Following the Coronation Concert, many royal fans took to Twitter to gush about Mike and Zara. Many were even calling them the “highlight” of the whole concert.

“Zara and Mike Tindall always have a great time celebrating.” One person tweeted.

“Mike Tindall is a total ledge, that is couple goals right there.” Someone else agreed.

Another person even said: “I want to go out dancing with Zara and Mike Tindall!”

Mike Tindall the best addition to the royal family pic.twitter.com/4JLCw95lCM — Evagideoncross (@evagideoncross) May 8, 2023

Mike and Zara really got into the music (Credit: BBC)

Somebody else tweeted: “I loved how Mike Tindall was into all the singing and dancing the whole way through and I love the connection between him and Zara Tindall! They really enjoy a good laugh.” They followed up with a heart emoji for the popular royals.

Mike and Zara previously delighted fans at last summer’s Platinum Jubilee concert for the late Queen Elizabeth. Mike also won the nation’s hearts with his appearance on I’m A Celebrity last year.

