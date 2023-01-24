Zara Tindall admits suffering ‘mum guilt’ on podcast as she reveals she struggled to ‘get body back’ after births

Zara Tindall opened up about her struggles to get back into shape after having three children, in an emotional podcast interview with her husband, Mike.

The pair sat down to discuss everything from riding to motherhood, for the first episode of the rugby player’s new YouTube series ‘Mike Drop’.

Mike has launched the podcast series in collaboration with Australian horse-racing event Magic Millions.

Talking with her husband, the niece of King Charles, revealed that she found it difficult to return to her sporting career as she felt ‘mum guilt’ for leaving her children to do something else.

Zara Tindall on podcast

Zara sat down with her husband, Mike Tindall, for his new ‘Mike Drop’ YouTube series.

In the interview, Zara explained how she got back into riding after giving birth to her three children Mia, Lena and Lucas.

However, Zara confessed that she found it difficult returning to the sport as she felt ‘guilty’ for leaving her children to ride.

You do feel guilty. I feel guilty all the time.

She admitted: “I found it hard getting myself back to it. Mentally, you feel guilty as as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else.”

Talking to Mike, Zara also added: “I had to ring you everyday to make sure you were doing the right thing.

“You do feel guilty. I feel guilty all the time. Even just going to go and ride. I just thought, that’s an aspect of my life now.”

Zara is a professional equestrian who won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in 2012.

After having her eldest daughter Mia, Zara was determined to return to her impressive career.

But Zara admitted that she found it hard work, as she struggled get her body back into shape.

Zara confessed: “It was hard getting your body back when you’ve been riding for 25 years.

“And then your body is just completely not doing that.

“Your muscles [are] doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing but it’s completely different.

“Trying to get your body back to where it was, I found, was hard work.”

