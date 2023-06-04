Mike and Zara Tindall have taken aim at protestors threatening to ruin their day out at Epsom Derby over the weekend.

The royal couple were at the star-studded event on Saturday (June 4) when an animal rights activist stormed the track at the racecourse to try and disrupt the race. The man was eventually dragged off and, ultimately, 31 people were arrested.

But it appears the protesters’ stunt didn’t go down too well with Mike and Zara – who have hit out at the group.

Mike and Zara Tindall called out a ‘misunderstanding’ during their day at the races (Credit: Cover Images)

Mike and Zara Tindall: Chaos entails on day out at races

The Epsom Derby was thrown into a spot of chaos on Saturday when a protestor was detained by police after storming onto the racetrack. Minutes later, a woman attempted to climb the fence but was pulled to the floor by police. Over 30 people were arrested over plans to “cancel or severely delay” the race.

Protest group Animal Rising said it wanted to protect the horses. It also accused the police of “heavy-handedness and intimidation tactics”.

Mike and Zara fume over protestors

Prior to the drama unfolding, Mike fumed about how he wishers the activists would “go and spend a bit of time at professional yards”. This is so they can see how well the horses are looked after.

“I know how well my wife looks after her horses and how much she cares for them. They are like people,” he said, as Evening Standard reports. Mike then added how the horses are “treated unbelievably well”.

After the event unfolded at the racetrack, the late Queen’s granddaughter Zara also spoke out. According to the Daily Mail, she said: “They [the protesters] speak about what they believe in… but do [they] completely understand what [they’re] talking about?”

Speaking on ITV Racing at Epsom, Mike added: “I’m not from a horsey background in any way shape or form but the way the horses are looked after I feel there’s a lack of understanding about how well they’re looked after. I just think there’s a bit of a misunderstanding.”

He also highlighted how retired horses are re-trained as animals disabled children can ride. And he spoke of a retired racehorse in its thirties who just celebrates its birthday with a cake at its yard.

Mike and Zara appeared on ITV Racing to talk about the disruption (Credit: Instagram)

Mike and Zara hailed ‘couple goals’

Royal fans are used to seeing their fave royal couple, Zara and Mike, out and about at glitzy events. But it was their appearance at the King’s coronation concert that sent the internet into a meltdown.

On many occasions throughout the evening, the camera couldn’t resist panning to the popular couple. They constantly seemed to be singing and dancing away happily.

Following the show, many royal fans took to Twitter to gush about Mike and Zara. Many were even calling them the “highlight” of the whole concert.

“Zara and Mike Tindall always have a great time celebrating.” One person tweeted. Someone else agreed: “Mike Tindall is a total ledge, that is couple goals right there.”

Read more: Princess Anne’s shocking question to Mike Tindall ahead of his marriage to Zara

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.