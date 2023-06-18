Royal fans spot Prince George’s sweet behaviour during Trooping the Colour: ‘Don’t see that very often’

Prince George has shown a rare side to his personality during Trooping the Colour, according to fans.

The eldest of Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children is notoriously shy during public occasions. However, royal fans were delighted to see another side to his behaviour during the event on Saturday.

Prince George let his shy guard down at Trooping the Colour (Credit: BBC)

What did Prince George do on the balcony?

Together with his parents and siblings, George joined the senior royals on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for a flypast. And as the planes shot overhead, the nine-year-old was unable to hide his excitement.

Leaning forwards with one arm outstretched, he shouted to his mum Kate and dad William as more aircraft approached. Taking to Twitter, fans shared their joy at seeing Prince George getting so involved.

One tweeted a snap of the sweet moment, writing: “Prince George is more excited than Louis. You don’t see that very often!”

Another wrote: “Prince George identifying the planes and getting a ‘yes it is, good boy’ from Prince William.”

And a third even mused at his outstretched arm: “Prince George is a natural football coach.” Another added: “Prince George is enamored by those planes I hope to see him flying one one day.”

The senior royals appeared on the balcony at Trooping the Colour (Credit: BBC)

A right royal show

The senior royals were out in force on Saturday to celebrate King Charles’ first Trooping the Colour. Prior to the balcony flypast, Prince George had enjoyed carriage rides with his siblings, mother and grandmother.

Sitting alongside his sister Princess Charlotte and brother Prince Louis, George waved to the crowds in central London. The trio sat opposite Princess Kate and Queen Camilla.

But as usual, it was five-year-old Prince Louis who stole the show.

Cheeky Prince Louis was on form at the event (Credit: BBC)

While in the carriage, he held his nose and stuck out his tongue after catching a whiff of the horses. At one point, body language expert Judi James even spotted Louis being ‘told off’ by his big sister Charlotte, eight.

Louis didn’t disappoint on the balcony, either. As the planes, including the Red Arrows, roared overhead, Louis did a double fist pump and roared with them.

Princess Charlotte apparently ‘told off’ Prince Louis during their carriage ride (Credit BBC)

Judi also told The Sun’s Fabulous: “On the balcony we saw Kate and William working as a team to offer encouragement and reward gestures and rituals to their three children.

“Louis turned to his mother in excitement during the flypast and his behaviour got the reward of a beaming smile from her and an affectionate approval gesture as she stroked his hair.”

