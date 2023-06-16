Harry and Meghan ‘in exile’ after ’significant’ decision by King Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being left out after a “significant” decision by King Charles, reports claim.

This comes after it was reported that the pair weren’t invited to the King’s Trooping the Colour birthday parade.

Trooping the Colour is set to take place on Saturday (June 17) to celebrate the King’s birthday. However, the King’s actual birthday is actually on November 14.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly not invited to Trooping the Colour (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in ‘exile’, according to royal editor

Speaking on Mail+’s Palace Confidential, Richard Eden said: “It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour. So the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant.”

Rebecca English, the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor, added that the couple’s Frogmore Cottage lease running out also contributes to their distance from the UK.

English said: “It really emphasises the slightly rootless nature that he has in the UK. Truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here. They really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons.”

King Charles will be having his Trooping the Colour birthday parade on Saturday June 17 (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not invited to Trooping the Colour?

The Daily Mail’s editor Richard Eden revealed in his column that the Duke and Duchess weren’t invited this year.

“When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit royal duties three years ago, Queen Elizabeth said they would ‘always be much loved members of my family,” he wrote. “And Buckingham Palace officials were keen to stress that they would continue to be invited to family events. I hear that Prince Harry and Meghan have not, however, been invited to the King’s Birthday Parade next weekend.

“It will be the first time in Harry’s life that he has not been welcome at the monarch’s official birthday celebrations.”

Prince Harry and Meghan part ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan have parted ways with Spotify. In a joint statement with the company, they said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

The couple signed signed a lucrative deal with Spotify in 2020. Furthermore, the contract was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m).

Harry previously said in a trailer: “That’s what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Meghan also added: “We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

Serena Williams and Mariah Carey were just two of the many guests who appeared on Meghan’s podcast Archetypes. The series ran for 12 episodes but will not be renewed for another season.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘free from the shackles’ of royal life amid claims of ‘significant wrongs that need to be righted’

ED! has contacted reps for Harry and Meghan and Buckingham Palace for comment.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know