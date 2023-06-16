Prince Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow as hugely lucrative deal ‘axed’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they’ve parted ways with Spotify.

In 2020, the Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, signed a lucrative deal with Spotify that was estimated to be worth $25m (£18m).

While Meghan’s podcast Archetypes ran for 12 episodes from August 2022, it’s been confirmed that it won’t be renewed for another series.

Prince Harry and Meghan deal ends

In a joint statement, both parties said: “Spotify and Archewell Audio have mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series that we made together.”

When the couple first signed the deal with Spotify, a trailer showcased Prince Harry saying: “That’s what this project is all about, to bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven’t heard before and find our common ground.”

Meghan also added: “We’re talking to some amazing people, they’re going to share their memories that have really helped shape this past year which has been, as we know, a difficult one for everyone.”

The Duchess’s podcast saw her sit down with many individuals, including Serena Williams and Mariah Carey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Netflix deal

2020 also saw the Duke and Duchess sign a five-year reported $100 million contract with Netflix. The deal ensures that Prince Harry and Meghan produce docuseries, documentaries, children’s programming, scripted shows and feature films.

The couple said at the time: “Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us.”

The pair released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, last year. The series showcased their love story as well as the challenges they reportedly faced with the press and royal family. Harry and Meghan’s deals with Netflix and Spotify came months after they stepped back as senior members in the royal family.

Meghan Markle new agency deal

Despite parting ways with Spotify, this year Meghan signed a new deal with global entertainment talent agency, WME. The agency represents many stars including Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Matt Damon and Rihanna.

Furthermore, the agency will also represent Meghan and Prince Harry’s organisation, Archewell.

Sharing on on Twitter, WME wrote: “We are honoured to announce that WME now represents Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in all areas.

“The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency & its broader ecosystem, including film & television production, brand partnerships & more.”

Harry and Meghan are raising their children Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two, in the United States. However, they returned to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and her funeral last year. Prince Harry was also present for his father’s coronation. Furthermore, he was also recently in the UK for his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.

