Harry and Meghan dropped the three final Netflix episodes this morning (Thursday, December 15) – and they’re full of bombshells.

Episode five, which discusses Harry and Meghan‘s exit from life as working royals, is particularly explosive, with Harry claiming his brother screamed at him during a meeting.

Harry opened up about leaving Royal Family (Credit: Netflix)

Shock claims in Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

Today saw the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s documentary drop on Netflix.

Whilst the first three episodes were pretty light on explosive moments, the final three are full of them.

Episode five of the series, in particular, contains a shocking claim from Harry about his brother, Prince William.

Not only that, but it also contains a shock claim about how Prince William allegedly screamed at him during a meeting in 2020.

Harry’s shocking claim came about halfway through episode five.

During the episode, Harry spoke about the meeting he had with his family following the announcement he would be stepping away from life as a working royal.

Harry attended the meeting alone, as Meghan wasn’t invited, something Harry claims was “deliberate”.

The Duke of Sussex explained that he went into the meeting with five options for his family.

William reportedly shouted at Harry (Credit: YouTube)

Shock claim about William in Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

Harry then explained that option one was “all in” and option five was “all out”.

He then said that he chose option three, which was “half in, half out”. This meant he and Meghan could have their own jobs, but continue to support the Queen.

“But it became very clear that option was not up for debate,” Harry said.

“It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that were just simply untrue,” he continued.

“And, you know, my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he then continued.

Harry opened up about the damage his royal exit did to his relationship with William (Credit: Netflix)

Harry talks William feud

The Duke of Sussex then continued, explaining the Queen’s standpoint on his exit.

“You have to understand that from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things,” he said.

“And her ultimate mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

He then continued, expressing sadness over how his royal exit damaged his relationship with his brother.

“The saddest part of it was this wedge created between myself and my brother,” he said.

“So that he’s now on the institution side. And part of that I get, I understand, that’s his inheritance,” he continued.

“So to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of the institution.”

ED! has contacted Kensington Palace for comment.

Harry & Meghan is now available to stream in its entirety on Netflix.

