Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the final three episodes of their Netflix documentary this morning (December 15).

In one clip, the Duchess of Sussex claims she was described as a “foreign organism” by an aide who previously worked for Her Majesty the Queen.

And the explosive comments could ignite a fresh race row between Harry, Meghan and the royal family, with some fans of the duchess claiming it illustrates “racism at its worst”.

Meghan and Harry: Fresh race row?

In the new episodes, Meghan – who is American – is seen detailing a conversation with her private secretary.

The unnamed aide had previously worked for Her Majesty the Queen for 20 years, it’s alleged.

The duchess claims she was likened to a “foreign organism” when she first joined the royal family.

Meghan claims the aide warned there may be a negative reaction to her presence at first, but people would “adjust”.

The Duchess of Sussex said that she “really hoped it would be true”.

Meghan claims she was told: “It is like a fish that is swimming perfectly. It is powerful, it is on the right current. Then one day this little organism comes in.”

‘We don’t like it’

She continued to explain the comments.

“This foreign organism. And the entire thing goes… What is that? What is it doing here? It doesn’t look like us. It doesn’t move like us. We don’t like it. Get it off of us.”

Meghan continued: “And she just explained that, you know, they’ll soon see, that it’s stronger, faster, even better with this organism as part of it.

“It will be hard at the beginning for them to adjust to this new thing but then it’ll be amazing.”

Meghan added: “And I was really hopeful that that was true.”

Netflix viewers react

Viewers were divided over the comments, with some branding them “racist”.

One said: “I hate the fact that Meghan had to use an analogy, and describe herself as a foreign organism. The entire system needs to burn down.”

Another added: “Imagine being called a foreign organism – racism at its worst.”

Others, however, asked the duchess to “prove it”.

Some also accused her of “milking” the analogy.

Harry and Meghan: Archie’s skin colour claims

Of course, it’s not the first time the royal family has faced allegations of racism towards Meghan.

During Harry and Meghan’s infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, the couple made claims about an unnamed member of the royal family.

It was alleged that, when she was pregnant with Archie, comments were made about what colour the baby’s skin would be.

Harry and Meghan have never revealed who made the comments.

