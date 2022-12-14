Explosive Harry and Meghan trailer released as friend claims Duchess became ‘scapegoat for palace’

A new Harry and Meghan trailer for their Netflix series has been released.

It contains bombshell claims ahead of three new docuseries episodes dropping on the streaming service tomorrow (Thursday December 15).

Among the most shocking is the suggestion, voiced by Meghan‘s friend Lucy Fraser, that the Duchess of Sussex became a ‘scapegoat for Buckingham Palace’.

A lawyer claims Buckingham Palace put out ‘negative briefings’ about Meghan Markle (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Harry and Meghan new trailer

In an excerpt titled ‘Coordinated Campaign’, lawyer Jenny Afia suggests Meghan has been on the receiving end of ‘negative briefings’.

Ms Afia says: “There was a real war against Meghan.

“And I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples’ agendas.”

Ms Fraser’s voice is then heard – and she also indicates the press were ‘fed’ stories about the Duchess of Sussex.

Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace.

She says: “Meg became this scapegoat for the palace. And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser claims the Duchess ‘became a scapegoat for Buckingham Palace’ (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Meghan on royal press coverage

Sensationally, those remarks also seem to be echoed by Meghan herself in the trailer.

The 41-year-old suggests the public demand for royal gossip and articles means there are tactics to handle unflattering press coverage.

She claims: “You would see it play out.

“A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go: ‘We’ve got to make that go away’.”

Furthermore, Meghan went on: “There’s real estate on a website homepage. There is real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Jenny Afia speaks in the new Harry and Meghan trailer (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

‘The final straw’

The minute-long preview concluded with Ms Afia speaking again. She noted how coverage of Meghan’s estrangement from her father Thomas Markle proved “the final straw”.

“This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her,” she said.

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Meghan’s husband Prince Harry does not appear in the new trailer (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

How Twitter users have reacted to the new Harry and Meghan trailer

Social media users responding to Netflix’s tweet made it clear they are looking forward to watching more.

“We are ready!!!!!!” wrote one very excited Twitter user.

Additionally, another tweeted in response: “Wow! I’m so glad they got out.”

Furthermore, a third pondered: “Man… are you sure three more episodes are enough?”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from tomorrow, Thursday December 15.

