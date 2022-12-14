Harry and Meghan speak to Netflix cameras in new trailer
Royals

Explosive Harry and Meghan trailer released as friend claims Duchess became ‘scapegoat for palace’

New trailer includes claim of 'a real war against Meghan'

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

A new Harry and Meghan trailer for their Netflix series has been released.

It contains bombshell claims ahead of three new docuseries episodes dropping on the streaming service tomorrow (Thursday December 15).

Among the most shocking is the suggestion, voiced by Meghan‘s friend Lucy Fraser, that the Duchess of Sussex became a ‘scapegoat for Buckingham Palace’.

Buckingham Palace as seen from an elevated position
A lawyer claims Buckingham Palace put out ‘negative briefings’ about Meghan Markle (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Harry and Meghan new trailer

In an excerpt titled ‘Coordinated Campaign’, lawyer Jenny Afia suggests Meghan has been on the receiving end of ‘negative briefings’.

Ms Afia says: “There was a real war against Meghan.

“And I’ve certainly seen evidence that there was negative briefing from the Palace against Harry and Meghan to suit other peoples’ agendas.”

Ms Fraser’s voice is then heard – and she also indicates the press were ‘fed’ stories about the Duchess of Sussex.

Meg became this scapegoat for the Palace.

She says: “Meg became this scapegoat for the palace. And so they would feed stories on her, whether they were true or not, to avoid other less favourable stories being printed.”

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity now!

Meghan's friend Lucy Fraser speaks in new trailer
Meghan’s friend Lucy Fraser claims the Duchess ‘became a scapegoat for Buckingham Palace’ (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Meghan on royal press coverage

Sensationally, those remarks also seem to be echoed by Meghan herself in the trailer.

The 41-year-old suggests the public demand for royal gossip and articles means there are tactics to handle unflattering press coverage.

She claims: “You would see it play out.

“A story about someone in the family would pop up for a minute, and they’d go: ‘We’ve got to make that go away’.”

Furthermore, Meghan went on: “There’s real estate on a website homepage. There is real estate there on a newspaper front cover. And something has to be filled in there about someone royal.”

Jenny Afia speaks in the new Harry and Meghan trailer
Jenny Afia speaks in the new Harry and Meghan trailer (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

‘The final straw’

The minute-long preview concluded with Ms Afia speaking again. She noted how coverage of Meghan’s estrangement from her father Thomas Markle proved “the final straw”.

“This barrage of negative articles about the breakdown of the relationship with her father was the final straw in a campaign of negative, nasty coverage about her,” she said.

ED! has approached a representative for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Prince Harry sits alongside wife Meghan Markle
Meghan’s husband Prince Harry does not appear in the new trailer (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

How Twitter users have reacted to the new Harry and Meghan trailer

Social media users responding to Netflix’s tweet made it clear they are looking forward to watching more.

“We are ready!!!!!!” wrote one very excited Twitter user.

Additionally, another tweeted in response: “Wow! I’m so glad they got out.”

Furthermore, a third pondered: “Man… are you sure three more episodes are enough?”

Read more: Piers Morgan demands King Charles should strip ‘poisonous rats’ Harry and Meghan of titles

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from tomorrow, Thursday December 15.

YouTube video player

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Meghan Markle Netflix Prince Harry

Trending Articles

Emmerdale's Nicky is smiling, and in a bubble, Nicky is looking to the side
Emmerdale: Who plays nanny Nicky? And is he too good to be true?
Freddie Flintoff on Top Gear
Freddie Flintoff’s son breaks silence on ‘nasty’ Top Gear accident as family ‘shocked’
Camilla, Queen Consort smiling and Paul O'Grady on This Morning
Paul O’Grady reveals Camilla, Queen Consort’s behaviour towards him that ‘shocks everybody’
Emmerdale's Chas and Belle split screen image
Emmerdale: Chas defends her affair to Belle and fans are left furious
Emmerdale's Nicola and Arthur in split pic
Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler issues statement to fans over emotional Arthur scenes
Emmerdale star Emile John as character Ethan Anderson
Emmerdale: Who is Ethan Anderson star Emile John? Does he have a wife?