Piers Morgan demands King Charles should strip ‘poisonous rats’ Harry and Meghan of titles

Piers Morgan reckons Harry and Meghan should lose their remaining titles as new claims emerge from their Netflix series.

Volume 2 of ‘Harry & Meghan‘ is scheduled to drop on the streaming service later this week.

But a new trailer that has been released today (Monday December 12) has already ruffled feathers.

It contains an apparent dig from Prince Harry concerning his brother Prince William being “protected”, among other bombshell claims.

And it seems this trailer has prompted Piers – who stormed out of the GMB studio in early 2021 following a row about the Sussexes’ Oprah interview – to call for action from King Charles.

A new trailer for Harry and Meghan’s show was released today (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Harry and Meghan Netflix latest

The new teaser also shows Harry mention “institutional gaslighting” as the fallout from ‘Megxit’ is depicted.

Furthermore, the Duchess of Sussex claims: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Additionally, without mentioning the royal family directly in the excerpt, the Duke of Sussex goes on to say: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. But they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

Expressing his fury on Twitter on Monday afternoon, Piers indicated he feels the Sussexes’ shouldn’t have those noble titles any more.

Shockingly, he also referred to them as “poisonous rats” as he ratcheted up his anti-Sussex rhetoric.

Harry and Meghan have really narked off Piers (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Piers Morgan makes demand to King Charles regarding Harry and Meghan

Former tabloid editor Piers quote-tweeted a clip of the trailer as he made his point.

“King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family,” Piers seethed.

King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles and ties to the Royal Family.

He went on to suggest cutting the Sussexes off should be a high priority, too.

Piers continued: “And needs to do it fast before they destroy the monarchy.”

But Piers isn’t the first public figure to call for a change in the status of the King’s second son and his wife.

Last week Sussex MP Tim Loughton told his Twitter followers he is “embarrassed” by the Sussexes.

Reacting to the first batch of episodes of the docuseries, he said at the time: “As a Member of Parliament for a Sussex constituency and having been born in Sussex and lived most of my life here I am ashamed that this deeply embarrassing couple bear the title of our great county.

“It is time to take the title back from someone so clearly lacking any respect.”

King Charles needs to strip these two poisonous rats of all remaining titles & ties to the Royal Family.. and needs to do it fast before they destroy the Monarchy. https://t.co/nVavMDMFR2 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 12, 2022

How Piers Morgan’s followers reacted

Piers’ audacious call provoked a range of responses in his mentions, with some followers supporting him and some laughing his claims off.

“100% agree,” one respondent out of many hundreds told him.

Another supporter said: “We can dream.”

But someone else replied to Piers: “Makes me happy how triggered you are.”

And someone else pondered: “Why would the destruction of the royal family be a bad thing?”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from Thursday December 15.

