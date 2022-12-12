A new Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer has been released today before the next three episodes of their show begin streaming later this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix show began streaming its first three episodes last Thursday (November 8).

This Thursday (December 15), the final three episodes will stream and it looks like they’re going to be explosive.

Prince Harry takes a swipe at William, claiming he was ‘protected’ (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer

In the new trailer today, Harry discusses his brother Prince William and makes a dig at him being “protected”.

The trailer begins with Meghan and Harry talking about their security being pulled.

Meghan says: “Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were.”

Harry then says: “I said, ‘we need to get out of here.'”

The next three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s show will begin streaming this Thursday (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Prince Harry’s dig at royal family

A personal video then shows Harry speaking on a plane as he says: “We are on the freedom flight,” as he laughs.

Sitting with Meghan, Harry tells the camera: “To see this institutional gaslighting…”

Meghan continues: “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”

Seemingly referring to the royal family, Harry says: “They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.”

A series of news headlines are then shown as one guest in the documentary says: “They just wanted to be free.

Meghan says she was ‘fed to the wolves’ in the new trailer (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Harry and Meghan latest

“They wanted to be free to love and be happy. I applauded that.”

Harry then says: “In order for us to be able to move to the next chapter, you’ve got to finish the first chapter.”

Meghan adds: “It gave us a chance to create that home that we had always wanted.”

They were happy to lie to protect my brother, but they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us.

Harry says: “I’ve always felt as though this was a fight worth fighting for.”

Viewers have began sharing their thoughts on the new trailer and, of course, it’s divided.

One person said on Twitter: “Wow, he just threw his brother under the bus.”

Another wrote: “We do not care. Make real shows and movies that are actually good.”

However, one tweeted: “Beautiful family, beautiful couple, beautiful story of love, beautiful documentary. I can’t wait for see it.”

Another added: “Oh my God! Bring it on!”

ED! has contacted reps for Buckingham Palace for comment.

Harry and Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now. Another three episodes will be released on December 15.

