Harry and Meghan Netflix doc could put royal family ‘at risk,’ warns former head of royal security

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix documentary could put the Royal Family ‘at risk’, according to a former head of royal protection.

The former Metropolitan Police commander, who was in charge of protecting the royals, has made the sensational claim.

The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show started streaming on Thursday (Credit: Netflix)

Dai Davies, a security specialist, claims some of the couple’s allegations in the show would raise a “credible threat”.

He told the Sunday Telegraph: “Because their narrative has been attached to race to the extent it has, you could have those at the extreme end of the ‘taking the knee’ variety having a go at members of the Royal family.

“I really think it could create a small minority who might. I think it’s a credible threat. There’s a small minority that think Meghan walks on water.

“I’ve always said there’s a greater risk from fixated individuals than from terrorists.”

He even claimed that the recent eggings of King Charles prove that sentiment had ‘hardened’ towards the royals.

Harry and Meghan warned over Netflix series

The security expert was the former Head of Royal Protection as well as a former Divisional Commander in the Met.

In 1995 he was made Operational Unit Commander and was in charge of ensuring the safety of the Queen and her family.

I really think it could create a small minority who might. I think it’s a credible threat.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have hit back at claims they are hypocrites over their documentary.

Some viewers have criticised Harry and Meghan for being hypocritical, asking why the pair have chosen to share such an intimate portrayal.

Could the show bring risk to the royals? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Others have questioned the documentary’s release, believing that Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life for privacy reasons.

However, the couple’s global press secretary has since refuted these claims in a public statement.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ashley Hensen reminded critics that Harry and Meghan’s move to the US wasn’t solely for privacy.

Read more: Harry and Meghan issued warning over King Charles’ coronation following Netflix backlash

“Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their roles and public duties,” she explained.

“Any suggestion otherwise speaks to a key point of this series. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion.

“The facts are right in front of them.”

Harry and Meghan is available to stream on Netflix now. Another three episodes will be released on December 15.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.