Harry and Meghan issued warning over King Charles’ coronation following Netflix backlash

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a warning from a royal expert over King Charles‘ coronation.

The King’s coronation will take place on May 6, 2023 – the same day Meghan and Harry’s son Archie will turn four.

It’s unknown yet whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will attend the coronation.

However, a royal expert has already issued them a warning following the release of their Netflix documentary.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show started streaming on Thursday (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Harry and Meghan news

On Thursday (December 8), Meghan and Harry‘s Netflix show released its first three episodes.

The remaining three will begin streaming on Thursday, December 15 and experts are predicting there will be some damning comments and claims made about the royal family.

Now, with months to go before Charles’ coronation, royal expert Phil Dampier said the coupe should expect “a hostile reception from the public” if they attend.

Harry and Meghan have been warned about “a hostile reception from the public” during the King’s coronation if they attend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to the Express, Dampier said: “If King Charles wants to leave a door open to Harry and Meghan or invite them to his coronation that’s up to him.

“But don’t be surprised if they get a hostile reception from the public.”

The first installment of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary sparked a mixed reaction online.

Some defended the couple and others hit out.

Piers Morgan was one of those who hit out, as he branded the show “disgusting”.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan attend the King’s coronation next year? (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

He tweeted on Thursday: “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix.”

He also said: “Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country.

“Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed.”

Meanwhile, a royal commentator has shared his thoughts on what the royals may think of the show.

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show ‘problematic’ for royals

Richard Fitzwilliams said the Netflix doc could be “extremely problematic” for the royals.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily!, Fitzwilliams said: “This six part docuseries is expected to be sensational. Since Harry and Meghan have reportedly been paid $100 million for it, it is likely to contain a good deal of material the Palace will find extremely problematic.

“The audience response will almost certainly reflect the fascination with the monarchy, but it is very difficult to see how the royals can respond which is a serious problem.”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

