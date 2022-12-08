Piers Morgan launches attack on Harry and Meghan as he brands Netflix show ‘disgusting’

Piers Morgan has unleashed a barrage of furious tweets concerning Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s Netflix series.

Volume One of the ‘Harry & Meghan‘ documentary dropped on the streaming service earlier today (Thursday December 8).

And it seems former GMB co-host Piers was among those keen on watching the first three episodes available ASAP.

Shortly after 8am, the ex tabloid editor made his first comments on Twitter concerning his initial impressions about the series.

Unsurprisingly, however, Piers – who walked out of the GMB studio following a row about the Sussexes’ Oprah interview – does not seem to be a fan.

Piers Morgan has likened the Harry & Meghan documentary to Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Credit: Netflix)

Piers Morgan reactions to Meghan and Harry Netflix documentary

Presenter Piers kicked off his social media review by likening Harry & Meghan to a reality TV series.

He harrumphed: “This is worse than Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Something I didn’t think was humanly possible. #HarryandMeghanonNetflix.”

Just over an hour later, Piers tweeted again. He didn’t mention whether he watched the first episode through. But with episodes running for nearly an hour, he might have moved onto the second of three released today.

Volume Two, consisting of another three episodes, is scheduled to be available to watch from next Thursday (December 15).

But will Piers be watching? His second tweet appraisal seethed: “God, they’re so boring! #HarryandMeghanNetflix.”

Will Piers watch all six episodes if they bore him so much? (Credit: YouTube)

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

‘Disgusting’

Piers’ next tweet came 20 minutes later – and he seemed enraged by what he had watched.

He claimed: “Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country.

“Most tolerant place in Europe, as all the coverage of their engagement/wedding showed.”

Additionally, Piers went on to scoff as he paraphrased the Sussexes expressing the idea they ‘haven’t been able to tell their story’.

He also seethed at how both Meghan and Harry spoke about her father Thomas Markle, claiming she hasn’t contacted her father following reports he suffered a stroke.

Furthermore, Piers seemed to indicate he feels Harry might be ‘hypocritical’ when it comes to his reflections on the media.

Disgusting how they’re repeatedly trying to brand Britain a racist country.

Piers tweeted out: “It’s amazing what people will do when they’re offered a huge amount of money – hand over photographs to create a story’ – Prince Harry, who was paid £90 million by Netflix to hand over photos & create a story. This is so funny. #HarryandMeghanNetflix.”

Piers blasted Prince Harry (Credit: Netflix)

How followers reacted to Piers

Within hours, Piers’ tweets received thousands of engagements – and responses covered a variety of different positions.

One follower joked with Piers: “I’d pay a decent chunk of money to watch your reaction whilst watching this, it could be a Netflix show in itself.”

Someone whose opinion was close to Piers claimed: “Wants a quiet and peaceful life, yet they’ve wrote books, ditched the royal family, went on Oprah and now to top that quiet and peaceful life they’ve made a Netflix series.”

But others claimed the couple ‘live rent free’ in the broadcaster’s head.

And one person tutted at Piers: “Watching something to be outraged.”

Read more: How to watch Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary today

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is now available to stream on Netflix. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 will air on Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.