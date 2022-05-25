Meghan Markle looking serious at Invictus Games and Thomas Markle holding his arm up on GB News
Meghan Markle fans ‘hope’ she visits dad Thomas as he’s rushed to hospital after stroke

Thomas' daughter Samantha said he's "recovering" in hospital

By Rebecca Carter

Meghan Markle fans are ‘hoping’ she’ll visit her dad Thomas after he was rushed to hospital.

On Tuesday, reports emerged that Thomas, 77, had suffered a stroke and was receiving urgent treament in hospital.

Thomas’ health scare comes just days before he was planning to fly to London for the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Thomas Markle looks towards camera while holding bag of food in Mexico
Thomas has suffered a stroke (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan’s estranged half-sister Samantha Markle shared a statement about their dad with Dan Wootton for Mail Online.

She said: “My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying.

“He just needs some rest. It’s a travesty how much he’s been tortured and how much he’s had to go through thanks to my sister’s disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable.”

Meghan Markle smiles in white blazer at Invictus Games 2022
Fans have urged Meghan to visit her poorly father (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, royal fans have taken to social media to urge Meghan to visit her estranged father.

One person said on Twitter: “Personally, I hope it’ll convince Meghan to see her father.”

Another wrote: “Let’s hope that Meghan Markle practices what she preaches and shows compassion and kindness towards her father.”

A third added: “If this is true, I hope that Meghan and Harry can look deep into themselves and visit Thomas with the children.”

Meghan Markle dad Thomas holding his arm up during interview on GB News
Thomas hasn’t had a good relationship with Meghan in recent years (Credit: GB News)

Another tweeted: “Hopefully she will do the right thing and make peace with him and let him see those grandchildren.”

Thomas has had a strained relationship with Meghan since she married into the Royal Family.

It’s believed he hasn’t met Meghan and Prince Harry‘s two children – Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.

Last month, Thomas announced he was planning on flying to the UK to attend the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations.

Appearing on GB News’ Dan Wootton Tonight, Thomas said: “I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m going to show my respects to the Queen and I’m going to make sure the Queen understands that my entire family respects the Queen and the royals.”

At the time, he added: “We admire them and we want them to know that’s how we feel about them.”

Thomas also said he’d like to thank Prince Charles for walking Meghan down the aisle at her wedding to Harry in 2018.

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

