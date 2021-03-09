Piers Morgan walked off the set of GMB just 38 minutes into this morning’s show after a spat with co-star Alex Beresford.

The panel was discussing the Meghan and Harry interview and tension between the two presenters was evident from the off.

Piers cut off Alex mid-sentence and asked him to wait to comment while Susanna Reid spoke.

Alex then calmly – but clearly enraged – slammed Piers’ behaviour towards Meghan.

GMB star takes down Piers Morgan

He very pointedly didn’t make eye contact with Piers as he referenced the fact everyone knew he didn’t like Meghan.

Alex then said that it had been Meghan’s right to break off contact with Piers.

The Good Morning Britain weather expert said: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle you’ve made that so clear a number of times on this programme.

“I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off.

“She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off?

“I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Piers storms off GMB

The camera cut to Piers who looked irate, and was apparently refusing to even look at Alex as he spoke.

The exasperated 55 year old then got up from his chair and walked off.

Alex continued to talk, condemning Piers behaviour as diabolical and bemoaning the fact they all had to sit there every day listening to Piers trash Meghan.

Shocked Susanna then said it was a good time for everyone to take a break and the show cut to the ads.

Where is Piers Morgan?

As GMB returned, Charlotte Hawkins delivered the headlines.

Piers then reappeared at 6.54am and the argument between him and Alex escalated.

The older presenter berated Alex for attacking him on their programme – but he responded by asking Piers to understand the power of his words.

Eventually the two men calmed down and Alex eloquently explained why he was exasperated and tried to educate his colleagues on his very real experiences of everyday racism as a man of mixed race.

