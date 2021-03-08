Amid the furore of the Harry and Meghan interview, Loose Women viewers slammed panellist Jane Moore as she clashed with host Charlene White.

During their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal couple alleged that insiders at the palace were concerned at “how dark Archie’s skin would be”.

And it didn’t take long before the Loose Women panellists to engage in a fiery debate about the subject.

Jane appeared to defend the royal family (Credit: ITV)

How did the discussion about the interview with Harry and Meghan go on Loose Women?

Asked for her opinion on Meghan’s claims, Jane said that it was “difficult” because Meghan has said it’s “her truth”.

“Some of the things that were said in this interview were very serious,” she said.

“I think on the real bombshell of the race issue, I struggle with the lack of context on how vague it was.

“So you have Harry saying: ‘I’m never going to give the details of that conversation,’ but it’s like, you just have.

“And by not being specific you’ve condemned the entire family.”

The interview is being shown tonight (Credit: YouTube)

She continued: “If you think about it, it could have been an out-and-out racist comment, or it could have been somebody very senior in the family…

“I think everybody watching has someone from the older generation that sometimes says something that’s very inappropriate or maybe casually racist.

“Was it in the way that people say: Ooh you know, I wonder if the baby’s going to have ginger hair’ or ‘I wonder if it’s going to have my chin’?”

Charlene hit back (Credit: ITV)

How did Charlene hit back on Loose Women?

Upon hearing Jane’s comments, Charlene hit back.

“But that’s not what Meghan has said. She said that there were concerns about the colour of their son’s skin.

“You perhaps would be okay with casual racism… but as I see it, they have chosen not to mention that person in the conversation.

Who said it, why does that matter? The fact that it was said is an indication of what they were going through as an interracial couple.

“Who said it, why does that matter? The fact that it was said is an indication of what they were going through as an interracial couple.”

When Jane repeated her view that the “vague nature” of the claim was “far more damaging [to the royal family]” Charlene exclaimed, “Really??”

Charlene then said we “have to have conversations about various institutions that perhaps do not deal with race in perhaps the way that they should do.”

Who does Jane think she is? Wow #loosewomen — Tiffany Timms (@TiffanyTimms_) March 8, 2021

Charlene is schooling Jane here #loosewomen — josh (@burgey_96) March 8, 2021

I am living for Charlene calling Jane Moore out on her disgusting comments today, go on Charlene 👏👏👏 #loosewomen — Dave (@DavidMackayy) March 8, 2021

Am I hearing this correctly? Has Jane on #LooseWomen REALLY just said the royals might have meant it in a casual racism context? and then likened it to a conversation about the kid having ginger hair? — Jack Ellis (@bastillejack) March 8, 2021

How did viewers react?

It wasn’t long until viewers slammed Jane for her comments.

On said: “I am living for Charlene calling Jane Moore out on her disgusting comments today, go on Charlene.”

Another said: “Am I hearing this correctly? Has Jane on #LooseWomen REALLY just said the royals might have meant it in a casual racism context and then likened it to a conversation about the kid having ginger hair?”

Another viewer asked: “Who does Jane think she is? Wow.”

A third wrote: “Charlene is schooling Jane here.”