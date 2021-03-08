Meghan Markle has claimed there were ‘concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he was born’ within the family.

She told Oprah: “In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

Oprah then asked: “Who is having that conversation with you?”

Meghan while pregnant with son Archie (Credit: Splash)

Meghan refused to say specifically, commenting: “I think that would be damaging to them.”

She explained that these comments had been made to her husband, Prince Harry.

“That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him,” she said.

“And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.

Oprah asked whether there were concerns that their child would be ‘too brown’ and that would be a problem,

Meghan replied: “If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one.”

Meghan claims Archie was denied the necessary protection (Credit: Splash)

Pain over Archie not being a prince

She also spoke of her ‘pain’ that officials had denied Archie the title of prince.

And she accused Buckingham Palace of failing to protect the tot by refusing him 24/7 security.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, and he wasn’t going to receive security,’ she said.

“While I was pregnant they said they wanted to change the convention for Archie.

“The idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way other grandchildren would be… It was really hard.”

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm today.