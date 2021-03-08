During the Meghan and Harry interview with Oprah there were seven key revelations – cutting through all the noise, here are the highlights in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s own words.

So now you don’t even need to bother watching!

Prince Harry and Meghan had already been married for three days when they posed for these pictures (Credit: Splash)

1. Meghan and Harry married in secret

Meghan admitted: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.

“We called the Archbishop and we just said, ‘Look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world but we want our union between us.

“So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

Meghan alleges that Kate made her cry but apologised (Credit: SplashNews)

2. Kate Middleton made Meghan cry

After Oprah asked Meghan whether Kate had cried in the lead-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding…

“No, no. The reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding.

“She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.

“And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.

“And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever – what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.

“It wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised.”

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me.

“And the people who were part of our wedding were going to our comms team and saying: ‘I know this didn’t happen.’ I don’t have to tell them what actually happened.”

Harry alleges that his father refused to speak to him after he moved his family to Vancouver (Credit: Splash)

3. Prince Charles stopped speaking to Harry

Harry conceded: “There’s a lot to work through there. I feel really let down because he’s been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, and Archie is his grandson.

“But at the same time, of course I will always love him.

“There’s a lot of hurt that’s happened, and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship.

“But they only know what they know, and I’ve tried to educate them through the process that I’ve been educated.”

Meghan admitted pain that Archie wasn’t made a prince (Credit: SplashNews)

4. Royal family concerns about how dark Archie would be

“In those months when I was pregnant, we had in tandem the conversations of him not being given security or a title, and also concerns about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.

“That was relayed to me from Harry, those were conversations the family had with him.

“And I think it was really hard to be able to see those as compartmentalised conversations.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, and he wasn’t going to receive security,’ she said.

“While I was pregnant they said they wanted to change the convention for Archie.

“The idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way other grandchildren would be… It was really hard.”

Meghan has admitted that she didn’t want to be alive anymore (Credit: Splash)

5. Meghan contemplated suicide

“I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Meghan continued that she she had spoken to someone at the Palace to see if she could “go somewhere to get help”.

Someone told her it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

The expectant mum explained: “I went to The Institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.

“I said I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere. And I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.

“I share this because there’s so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help.

“And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told, ‘No’.”

“I went to human resources, and I was told, ‘My heart goes out for you, because I see how bad it is. But there’s nothing we can do because you’re not a paid employee.'”

Meghan is carrying a baby daughter (Credit: CBS This Morning/YouTube)

6. Meghan and Harry expecting a baby girl – and it’s the final child

“Harry declared: “It’s a girl.”

“It’s amazing. I’m just so grateful. To have any child, any one or any two would be amazing. But to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for? Now we’ve got our family.

“We’ve got the four of us and our two dogs, and it’s great.”

When asked if they’re stopping at two children, Harry said: “Done.”

And Meghan added: “Two is it.”

Meghan Markle called the Queen to enquire about Prince Philip’s health (Credit: SplashNews)

7. Meghan called the Queen to check on Prince Philip

“This morning I woke up earlier than H. And [I] saw that there was a note from someone in our team in the UK saying the Duke of Edinburgh had gone to the hospital.

“I just picked up the phone and I called the Queen just to check in. I just called, that’s what we do.”

Meghan claims Palace officials lied about her to protect others (Credit: Splash)

8. Meghan accused Palace officials of lying about her to protect other royal family members

Expanding on how she was instructed to keep her own counsel after an assurance she would be protected, Meghan said: “Everyone from my world was given very clear directive from the moment the world knew Harry and I were dating to always say, ‘No comment.’

“That’s my friends, my mom and dad. And we did. I did anything they told me to do.

“Of course I did, because it was also through the lens of , ‘And we’ll protect you.’

“So, even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn’t see but my friends would call me and say, ‘Meg, this is really bad,’ because I didn’t see it, I’d go, ‘Don’t worry. I’m being protected.’

“I believed that. And I think that was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand.

“… That not only was I not being protected but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm today.