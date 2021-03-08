Meghan Markle contemplated suicide while pregnant with son Archie

Meghan Oprah
Meghan Markle contemplated suicide while five months pregnant with son Archie, she told Oprah Winfrey.

She explained in her bombshell interview alongside husband Prince Harry: “I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he’s suffered.

Meghan’s suicide hell

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.

“And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Meghan continued that she she had spoken to someone at the Palace to see if she could “go somewhere to get help”, but was told it “wouldn’t be good for The Institution”.

The expectant mum explained: “I went to The Institution and I said that I needed to go somewhere to get help.”

“I said I’ve never felt this way before and I need to go somewhere, and I was told that I couldn’t, that it wouldn’t be good for The Institution.

Meghan’s plea for help

“I share this because there’s so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help.

“And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told, ‘No’.”

Meghan, 39, then revealed: “I went to human resources, and I was told, ‘My heart goes out for you, because I see how bad it is, but there’s nothing we can do because you’re not a paid employee.'”

