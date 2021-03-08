Meghan Markle tackled the topic of Kate Middleton within minutes of Oprah opening her interview with her and Harry on CBS.

The Duchess of Sussex addressed reports that she had made sister-in-law Kate cry in the run-up to her wedding.

It had been reported there had been a dispute over the flower girls which had left Kate sobbing.

However, Meghan claimed that SHE ended up crying after the incident.

Oprah asked: “Was there a situation where she [Kate] might have cried? Or she could have cried?”

Meghan says Kate apologised for making her cry (Credit: SplashNews)

Why did Kate Middleton cause Meghan to cry?

Meghan replied: “No, no. The reverse happened. And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding.

“She was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised.

“And she brought me flowers and a note, apologising. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

“A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining – yes, the issue was correct – about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings.

It wasn’t a confrontation… I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that.

“And I thought, in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding, that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever – what everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot.

‘Not a confrontation’

“It wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s… I don’t think it’s fair to her to get into the details of that, because she apologised.”

“What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me.

“And the people who were part of our wedding were going to our comms team and saying: ‘I know this didn’t happen. I don’t have to tell them what actually happened.'”

Harry and Meghan had been married for three days before the Windsor Castle ceremony (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry and Meghan married in secret

Meghan also dropped the bombshell that she and Harry married in secret before their televised wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle,

Read more: The Queen ‘will not be watching Meghan and Harry interview’

“This spectacle is for the world,” Meghan said. “But we want our union for us.”

Meghan went on to explain that the couple were married in a private ceremony without family, with only the Archbishop of Canterbury, three days earlier.

The marriage certificate hanging in her home has the date of the private ceremony.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry airs on ITV at 9pm today. Will you be watching? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.