How to watch Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary today: How much are they making from it?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix documentary series is now available to watch as of today (Thursday December 8).

The unprecedented episodes are billed as depicting the challenges they faced during their courtship.

‘Harry & Meghan‘ will also provide a perspective of the Sussexes amid Megxit, when they stepped away from royal duties.

It also contains previously-unseen glimpses of their family life – including hearing their son Archie’s voice for the first time.

Netflix says the series offers a “never-before-seen look at one of the most-discussed couples in history”.

However, one royal commentator has warned Buckingham Palace could find the series “extremely problematic”.

A new view on Megxit? (Credit: Netflix)

How and where to watch Harry and Meghan series on Netflix

Three episodes – called Volume One – featuring the Sussexes have now dropped on the streaming service, as of today.

Another three instalments – called Volume Two – are due to follow next Thursday (December 15).

For UK viewers, those Volume Two episodes should be available to view from around 8am in the morning.

Prince Harry speaks candidly in the first episode (Credit: Netflix)

How much did Meghan and Harry get from Netflix? How much are they making from it?

According to reports, Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Netflix in September 2020. It came six months after they moved to California.

That deal – for a number of films and series, including documentaries and children’s shows – was said to be worth an incredible $100million.

However, a financial breakdown for each project under that deal has not been reported.

The couple said in a statement when the deal was announced: “Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear relaxed in front of the cameras (Credit: Netflix)

What other shows are the Sussexes linked to?

The Sussexes set up production company Archewell Productions to create their films and documentaries.

Heart of Invictus, a docuseries following competitors in their preparation for the 2022 Invictus Games was the first show announced.

However, it was reported in May 2022 that planned series Pearl had been dropped. The animation was said to follow the adventures of 12-year-old girl inspired by influential women from history.

Meghan was reportedly set to be an executive producer of Pearl alongside David Furnish (Credit: Netflix)

Meghan has also released episodes of her podcast Archetypes through Spotify.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes also memorably addressed aspects of their lives in a highly controversial TV interview with Oprah Winfrey in early 2021.

Furthermore, Prince Harry‘s memoir Spare will be published in a few weeks in January.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 will air Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

