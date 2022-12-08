The Meghan and Harry documentary on Netflix dropped this morning, and royal fans (and critics) have flocked to the streaming site in droves to watch.

As well as featuring plenty of revelations, the documentary also has some heartwarming ones too, including one where viewers hear the voice of the Sussexes’ son, Archie.

Archie appears in the first three episodes of the show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Archie’s voice in Meghan and Harry Netflix documentary

This morning saw the first three episodes of Harry and Meghan‘s new documentary drop on Netflix.

The documentary looks at their lives since they quit the Royal Family and moved to the US back in 2020.

It features plenty of revelations and surprises – including one heartwarming one.

At the beginning of the first episode, Archie, the couple’s three-year-old son, can be heard speaking.

Archie is briefly heard in the background as the camera shows the sky in Montecito as the sun either rises or sets.

“Look at that. How would you describe it, Archie?” Meghan can be heard asking the tot.

“Well, it’s all done beautiful,” Archie replies.

“It’s so beautiful,” Meghan then agrees.

The sweet moment sent royal fans wild (Credit: Netflix)

Royals fans react to Archie’s voice

Upon hearing Archie’s voice in the documentary, a number of royal fans took to Twitter to gush over it.

“STOPPPPP ARCHIE’S LITTLE VOICE!!!!!” one fan tweeted. [Sic]

“Awwwwww…Archie!!! #HarryandMeghanNetflix,” another then wrote.

“Wait Archie’s little accent!” a third gushed.

“Archie’s voice is so sweet,” another then tweeted.

“Archie my heart,” a fifth then said.

Harry and Meghan’s documentary is going to be shaking things up (Credit: Netflix)

The Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary set to be ‘problematic’

As expected, the Harry and Meghan documentary is likely going to be controversial.

One royal commentator believes that the new six-part tv event is going to be “problematic” for the Royal Family.

Richard Fitzwilliam spoke to ED! about how the series could cause issues.

“This six-part docuseries is expected to be sensational.

“Since Harry and Meghan have reportedly been paid $100 million for it, it is likely to contain a good deal of material the Palace will find extremely problematic. The trailers make that pretty clear,” he said.

“I think they see themselves as victims and want to explain why they left royal life expanding on what they said on Oprah and, though details are unclear, are likely to attack the royal family, the courtiers, and, of course, the press,” he then continued.

He then went on to say that Harry’s relatives may be “hindered” in how they can respond.

However, despite this, he then said that the show will be a “must-watch”.

“Six hours is a long time and it will be riveting but painful to those, like me, who support the monarchy, to see how they, with the aid of Netflix, decide to fill it,” he then added.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

