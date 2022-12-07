Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s new Netflix documentary series will air soon and a royal expert has issued a warning.

Three episodes featuring the Sussexes are expected to drop on the streaming service tomorrow (Thursday December 8).

And another three instalments are due to follow a week afterwards.

But amid intense speculation concerning what revelations may be shared, one pundit ponders how the royal family might react.

Harry and Meghan series will soon stream on Netflix (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan and Harry documentary

The preview trailers for Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series have divided audiences, with some royal supporters branding the upcoming “disgraceful”.

Other reports suggest the Duke of Sussex will be seen criticising the “hierarchy” of the royal family.

He says at one point: “There’s a hierarchy of the family. There’s leaking, but there’s also the planting of stories.

“It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. This feeding frenzy.”

The Sussexes have already hit the headlines with their series trailer (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

‘Extremely problematic’

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Sussexes could take aim at a variety of targets in the series.

He told ED!: “This six part docuseries is expected to be sensational. Since Harry and Meghan have reportedly been paid $100 million for it, it is likely to contain a good deal of material the Palace will find extremely problematic. The trailers make that pretty clear.

“I think they see themselves as victims and want to explain why they left royal life expanding on what they said on Oprah and, though details are unclear, are likely to attack the royal family, the courtiers and, of course, the press.”

Bombshell allegations are expected (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Royal family reaction to Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Additionally, Mr Fitzwilliams is curious about how the Sussexes will fill so much streaming time.

Furthermore, he indicates Harry’s relatives may be hindered in how they can react publicly.

Elsewhere, other reports suggest Prince William is likely to be involved in crisis talks with King Charles following the series release.

Nonetheless Mr Fitzwilliams admits the series will be ‘must watch’.

The couple made an appearance at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York on Tuesday (December 6) night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘It will be riveting but painful’

Mr Fitzwilliams continued: “[Harry and Meghan] are not aiming mainly at a British audience with whom they are unpopular, but at expanding the reach of their brand in the United States and the wider world.

“Six hours is a long time and it will be riveting but painful to those, like me, who support the monarchy, to see how they, with the aid of Netflix, decide to fill it.

It is very difficult to see how the royals can respond which is a serious problem.

“The audience response will almost certainly reflect the fascination with the monarchy, but it is very difficult to see how the royals can respond which is a serious problem.”

