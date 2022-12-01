Harry and Meghan, the Netflix documentary series, has unveiled its first teaser ahead of the release.

The one-minute preview features previously unseen black-and-white photographs of the couple.

“Why did you want to make this documentary?” they are asked, to which Harry replies: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

He adds: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family” before Meghan is seen wiping away tears.

The trailer then ends with Meghan saying: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The show will debut on Netflix later this month (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan: First trailer for Netflix series released

The clip is set to dramatic music and also features a flash of Meghan and Harry looking at one point visibly emotional during an interview.

Netflix describes the documentary, titled Harry & Meghan, as a “global event” and says it is “coming soon”.

The streaming service says of the show: “The series does more than illuminate one couple’s love story, it paints a picture of our world and how we treat each other.”

The series promises to showcase the “clandestine days of their early courtship” and will have commentary from friends and family who have not spoken before “about what they’d witnessed” the couple go through.

Harry and Meghan, a six-part series directed by Liz Garbus, still doesn’t have a confirmed release date.

However, it’s expected to drop next week, on December 8.

What are fans saying?

Fans rushed to share their reaction on Twitter, with some calling out Netflix for featuring Prince William and Kate in the trailer.

“I am sorry but they knew what they were doing by putting this here,” replied one.

A second tweeted: “Why add the Royal Family in their mess? Yes, because without the Royal Family they are nothing.”

“So more whining and lies coming from the two traitors? No thanks,” declared another.

“An awful self-absorbed couple who have been so cruel to their own families. How you can endorse this I’ve no idea. Disgraceful,” blasted another.

However, others were more supportive, with one tweeting: “We WILL be watching!”

“After everything these two have been through together the past six years I love the fact that they’re able to tell their own story,” another said.

“I’m going to watch this eleventy billion times,” said another excited Meghan and Harry fan.

Meghan can be seen crying in the trailer (Credit: Netflix)

In October, Meghan discussed the series in a cover story for Variety.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story. He’s a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired,” the duchess said.

“My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy. And to see people work together, and share their points of view. That’s been really fun.”

When is Harry’s book released?

Elsewhere, the tell-all memoir of Prince Harry is set to be released in just a couple of months.

The Duke of Sussex’s new book will be released on January 10, 2023, according to his publisher Penguin Random House.

Their official Twitter page announced the news, saying: “We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. SPARE, the highly anticipated #PrinceHarryMemoir, will be published on January 10, 2023.”

It was recently reported that Harry was making a last-ditch effort to make some changes to his memoir before its publication.

According to some reports last month, Harry was in the process of re-writing sections of his book.

The book was originally meant to be published later this year.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source said: “Harry has thrown a spanner in the works.

“He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.”

Will you be watching Harry and Meghan on Netflix? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix.