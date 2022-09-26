Prince Harry ‘throws spanner in the works’ with ‘desperate’ 11th-hour attempt to rewrite book

The bombshell book by Prince Harry could be undergoing some 11th-hour changes, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have launched a last-minute bid to “tone down” his final draft amid fears it won’t go down well following the Queen’s death.

Harry’s book is set to come out later this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry rewriting his book?

The new book by Prince Harry is set to be released later this year.

However, following the death of the Queen, Harry is reportedly rewriting it at the 11th hour.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex is rewriting his final draft – which has already been signed off – amid fears the finished product might not go down well after the monarch’s death.

A source spoke to MailOnline about Harry’s last-ditch attempts to rewrite his book.

“Harry has thrown a spanner in the works,” they said.

“He is keen for refinements in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.”

Harry’s final draft might not go down well (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry in a last-ditch effort to rewrite book

The source then continued, explaining why the changes are reportedly being made.

“There may be things in the book which might not look so good if they come out so soon after these events. He wants sections changed now. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes,” they said.

However, they then went on to add that it may be too late to make said changes.

Publishing sources have reportedly claimed that Harry may not have much wiggle room when it comes to rewrites now.

This is largely down to the reported seven-figure advance he was given.

Penguin Random House reportedly demanded a rewrite after they found the first draft to be too “touchy-feely”.

They are also believed to have found it to focus “too much” on mental health issues.

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s representatives for comment.

Harry’s fear has reportedly been revealed (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry’s fears revealed

News of Harry rewriting his book comes as a new book about discussing him and Meghan is released.

The new book – Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown – contains plenty of talking points, including one which discusses Prince Harry’s fear.

The book claims that Harry’s fear is that he will become “irrelevant” once his nephew, Prince George, turns 18.

The new book claims Harry “had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this, he would compare himself with his uncle [Prince Andrew].

“He would say: ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can.’ Until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. ‘Then I will be the also-ran,'” it continued.

The book then claimed: “He was genuinely thinking of it as, I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward.”

