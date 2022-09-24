Prince Harry had ‘long-held fear he would become irrelevant when nephew George turns 18,’ book claims

According to a new book, Prince Harry had a “long-held fear” that he would become ‘irrelevant’ when his nephew Prince George becomes 18.

Royal author Valentine Low has claimed in his new book, Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, that Harry would “compare himself with his uncle” Prince Andrew.

Harry reportedly thinks he has a “limited amount of time” with the platform he has, a book claims (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry book

In extracts published by The Times, Low’s book claimed: “He had this thing that he had a shelf life. He was fixated [on] this, he would compare himself with his uncle.

“He would say, ‘I have this time to make this impact. Because I can.’ Until George turns 18, was the way he was thinking about it. ‘Then I will be the also-ran.'”

Meanwhile, the book added: “He was genuinely thinking of it as, ‘I have this platform now, for a limited amount of time. I want to move forward, move forward.'”

A book claims that Harry fears becoming irrelevant when George is 18 (Credit: YouTube)

Harry’s nephew Prince George is second in line to the throne following the Queen‘s death.

Prince William is now heir to the throne as his father Charles became King following the loss of his mother.

Meanwhile, another book recently made claims about Harry and his older brother William, Prince of Wales.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, William expected Harry to “be his wingman” throughout their adult lives.

However, there’s reports of an alleged rift between the brothers.

William and Harry united for the Queen’s funeral earlier this week (Credit: Sky News)

Nicholl claimed that William is struggling to forgive Harry.

In extracts from her new book The New Royals published in Vanity Fair, Nicholl said: “To this day, William still cannot forgive his brother.

“The brothers’ estrangement also threatens to cast a shadow over Charles’s reign and possibly William’s. Charles knows his public reputation could suffer if he is seen to be turning his back on his youngest son.”

The book added: “The Queen, who was deeply hurt by Harry’s decision to leave his family and the country, nonetheless ensured the door was always open for her grandson and his wife and children to return. For now, Frogmore House is still theirs.”

Harry and William

Despite claims of a ‘rift’ between the brothers, William and Harry put on a united front at the Queen’s funeral on September 19.

They walked in the procession behind her coffin and there was even reportedly a gesture from William towards his brother at their grandmother’s funeral.

As the royals arrived at St George’s Chapel for a committal service, William let his brother and his wife Meghan Markle go first into the church pew.

Speaking to MailOnline, lip reader Jacqui Press claimed that Harry said: “Shall we go through first?”

William the nodded and told his wife Kate: “Let them go through first.”

