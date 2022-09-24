King Charles is reportedly reluctant to issue new royal titles for the children of Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet.

With Charles assuming his new role as the King, Harry and Meghan’s children automatically become Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Charles is reportedly banning Archie and Lilibet from using their titles (Credit: BBC)

Following the death of the Queen, Archie and Lilibet’s titles automatically changed to Prince and Princess.

However, the Royal Family’s website currently still has the children listed as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

King Charles to ban Archie and Lilibet from using royal titles?

Many have been debating whether or not Charles will agree to issue the new titles for his grandchildren.

This is reportedly based on Meghan and Harry’s decision to step down from their posts as working royals.

According to Katie Nicholl with Vanity Fair, a source close to the King claimed that his final decision hasn’t yet been confirmed.

He is reportedly waiting to see what happens with Prince Harry‘s memoir and upcoming Netflix docuseries.

“It depends a lot on what happens in the coming months, particularly with Harry’s book and their TV show,” the source said.

Meghan and Harry are reportedly ‘furious’ about the lack of HRH status for their kids (Credit: CoverImages.com)

What did the Queen think?

Back in 2020 when Harry and Meghan chose to step down from the monarchy, the Queen made it clear that the couples’ choice would impact their status as royals and leave them unable to reap the benefits.

A close friend to the queen confirmed that she was “very hurt” and “exhausted” by the decision.

The Queen was also reportedly disappointed with the lack of opportunities she had to form strong relationships with Archie and Lilibet.

According to a source close to the family, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were reportedly ‘furious’ about the lack of HRH status for their children following the Queen’s death.

The couple argued that this choice will leave their children with inadequate security.

“Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue and being Prince and Princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” the source claimed.

“They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess. They have been relentless since the Queen died. But they have been furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”

King Charles III follows Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on foot (Credit: Cover Images)

Kings Charles’ next steps

Sources close to Charles have expressed his desire to reconnect with his youngest. They claim the King will not stop in his attempts to heal the rift with his son.

A friend added that Charles’ determination also stems from his desire to play a role in Archie and Lilibet’s life.

“He is hurt and disappointed but he has always said his love for Harry is unconditional.”

Nicholl also claimed that Charles knows his reputation with the public could suffer if he’s seen turning his back on his son.

Earlier this month, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed that their confirmed docu-series Heart of Invictus will focus on their ‘love story’.

The couple reportedly signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2021. The Sussex documentary is set to release in November, whilst Harry’s memoir will release sometime in the autumn.

