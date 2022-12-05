Prince Harry hits out at ‘hierarchy’ in royal family as he declares ‘it’s a dirty game’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second Netflix trailer has dropped and it’s already proving to be divisive.

The series is due to be released in two parts that will each feature three episodes.

Netflix has confirmed Volume I will be aired on December 8, with Volume II will arrive the following week on December 15.

In the newly released trailer, old news footage shows Meghan being hailed as a “rock star” of the royal family.

The latest trailer for Harry and Meghan has been unveiled (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan trailer: Duke reveals royal ‘hierarchy’

However, the couple then appear on-screen and insists that suddenly “everything changed”.

Harry says: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened?”

The couple’s lawyer, Jenny Afia, says: “There was a war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas.”

“I realised, they’re never going to protect you,” says Meghan.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15

Prince Harry continues: “There’s a hierarchy of the family. There’s leaking, but there’s also the planting of stories.

“It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy.”

“I was terrified. I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” says the Duke, alluding to the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

At the end of the dramatic trailer, he adds: “No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

What are viewers saying?

Fans rushed to social media to share their response, and some were not happy with the footage being used.

Many suggested that the clips shown failed to back up the suggestion of Meghan being hounded by the press.

“They haven’t got footage of them being chased by the press, so are using footage from Catherine and Diana says it all. They were never chased because they aren’t as popular,” ranted one viewer.

A second complained: “Is there anything in this show that actually relates to them? So far we’ve had pics from the Harry Potter premiere in 2011, pics of Harry with his ex-GF & footage of what Diana & Catherine had to endure. Yet this is Harry and Meghan’s story?!”

A third then hit back, asking: “Why are they surprised that there’s a hierarchy in the Royal Family??”

The royal documentary looks set to rock the monarchy (Credit: Netflix)

Hate to break it to him but most families have a hierarchy,” ranted another viewer.

“Mom and Dad are the top of the food chain in households and it goes from there. They really wanted to be the top dog. Then the hierarchy would have been acceptable.”

‘Worse than the royals can imagine’

Meanwhile, a source recently told The Mirror that the couple hopes the show will being people “onside”.

“A lot of people are either pro-Sussex or pro-William and Kate. But there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan.

“The big question is that, whatever the revelations are, who will people side with after seeing the show? It has that feeling like the public will have to choose.”

Meanwhile, a source reportedly in touch with a member of the production crew at Netflix alleged: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”

