Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary is heading to screens this week, and a second trailer dropped earlier today (Monday, December 5).

The explosive new trailer sees Harry slam the royal institution and the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into it.

A second trailer for the Harry and Meghan documentary was released (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

Second trailer for Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary drops

Earlier today, a new trailer for the Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary was released.

As well as revealing the release dates for the documentary, the trailer also featured a couple of shocking moments.

One of the shocking moments in question sees Harry slam the “pain and suffering” women marrying into the Royal Family experience.

During the trailer, Harry, 38, speaks about how life within the “firm” can be a “dirty game”.

A clip of Princess Diana facing the press at a royal engagement then flashes up.

As the clip plays, Prince Harry can then be heard making his damning statement.

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” he says.

Harry and Meghan’s new documentary is set to be explosive (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

What else happens in the new Harry and Meghan Netflix trailer?

The clips then continue, showing Harry and Meghan surrounded by the press and cameras.

“I realised, no one is going to protect you,” Meghan can then be heard saying.

Meghan can then be seen drying her eyes as Harry watches on.

“I was terrified,” the Duke of Sussex can then be heard confessing. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” he continues.

Clips of Harry, Meghan, Princess Diana, and even Kate Middleton being hounded by the press can also be seen as the trailer reaches its crescendo.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth,” Harry says as the trailer ends.

The new documentary will release in two volumes, consisting of three episodes each. The first volume will be released on December 8, and the second on December 15.

The documentary is reportedly set to be damaging (Credit: Netflix/YouTube)

New documentary to be ‘worse than imagined’ for royals?

Since the first trailer of the new documentary was released, everyone has been talking about it.

As expected, the Royal Family is reportedly talking about it too, with William allegedly set to have crisis talks with his father about it.

Now, sources have claimed that the documentary is set to be worse than imagined for the Royal Family.

Speaking to The Mirror, a source claimed: “A lot of people are either pro-Sussex or pro-William and Kate. But there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan.

“The big question is that, whatever the revelations are, who will people side with after seeing the show? It has that feeling like the public will have to choose.”

Meanwhile, a source reportedly close to the production has alleged: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 releases on Netflix on Thursday, December 8.

