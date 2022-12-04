Prince William ‘will fight back’ over Harry and Meghan’s Netflix documentary

Prince William is prepared to challenge any claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make about the royal family in their new Netflix series.

The six-part documentary series, set to hit the streaming service soon, caused a stir when the trailer was released this week.

William and Kate are prepared to ‘fight back’ against claims made in the documentary (Credit: Splash News)

What has Prince William said about the series?

It was particularly awkward timing for the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton, as the pair were on a high-profile visit to the States.

Some royal pundits have claimed the choice to air the trailer was “a declaration of war”.

And now, it seems Prince William is readying himself to hit back at any claims about the royals.

According to sources, senior aides have been urged to watch the series upon its release.

It’s also reported the royal mantra of “never complain, never explain” has been ditched, with aides expected to issue rebuttals on ‘dubious’ claims.

A palace source told the Sunday Express: “The Prince and Princesses’ team will wait to see what’s in the Netflix series, but you can see the direction of travel.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.

What has Buckingham Palace said?

The royal family are not afraid to act quickly and decisively to quell controversy.

Last month, the Palace chose to issue an apology and remove Lady Susan Hussey, a former lady-in-waiting to the Queen, from her honorary role.

Their actions came after Lady Susan made a number of ‘unacceptable and deeply regrettable’ comments to charity worker, Ngozi Fulani.

Harry and Meghan’s new documentary presents a look behind their lives before they quit royal duties (Credit: Splash News)

When is Harry & Meghan available on Netflix?

The trailer for Harry & Meghan shows numerous unseen pictures of the couple.

Harry voices over the clips, explaining: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.

“I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

Meghan adds: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

Meghan says her side of events on the Netflix documentary (Credit: Netflix)

What does it say about Prince William and the Royal Family?

The pair have come under fierce criticism from royalists for painting an unflattering portrayal of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

It’s also been claimed by friends close to William and Kate that the couple have been left ‘sickened’ by the trailer.

“I’ve heard from friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they’ve been frankly sickened by what’s appeared in this video,” said royal expert Richard Eden as reported in the Daily Mail.

“This documentary series is meant to be about Harry and Meghan. Yet, they’re featuring William and Catherine in the one-minute trailer.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of nerves in the palaces,” Richard concluded.