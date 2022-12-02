Harry and Meghan have left the Prince and Princess of Wales “sickened” over their new documentary, it’s been claimed.

Harry and Meghan, the Netflix documentary series, had its first teaser unveiled this week ahead of its release.

The one-minute preview featured previously unseen black-and-white photographs of the couple.

However, it also featured a brief glimpse of William and Kate.

Fans were quick to spot them, and many hit out at Netflix for including the pair.

“I am sorry but they knew what they were doing by putting this here,” complained one fan.

A second tweeted: “Why add the Royal Family in their mess? Yes, because without the Royal Family they are nothing.”

It seems as though that fans weren’t the only ones to notice the couple’s appearance.

Prince William and Kate ‘sickened’ over Harry and Meghan series

It’s also been claimed by friends close to William and Kate that the couple have been left “sickened” by their inclusion in the trailer.

“I’ve heard from friends of Prince William and Catherine today, and they’ve been frankly sickened by what’s appeared in this video,” said royal expert Richard Eden.

“It’s a deliberate attempt to upstage [Kate and William] and the use of their images in it really rams that point home. This documentary series is meant to be about Harry and Meghan. Yet, they’re featuring William and Catherine in the one-minute trailer,” he added.

“It’s ‘see behind closed doors’, that’s what they are emphasising in this trailer. I think there’s going to be a lot of nerves in the palaces,” Richard concluded.

Royal fans react to trailer

Fans are just as angry, and many took to Twitter to share their frustration with Harry and Meghan this week.

“An awful self-absorbed couple who have been so cruel to their own families. How you can endorse this I’ve no idea. Disgraceful,” blasted one.

Others were more kind, however, with one tweeting: “After everything these two have been through together the past six years I love the fact that they’re able to tell their own story.”

What has Meghan said about the series?

Meanwhile, in October, Meghan discussed the forthcoming series in a cover story for Variety.

She said: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story. He’s a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired.

“My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy. And to see people work together, and share their points of view. That’s been really fun.”

However, the controversy surrounding the couple is bound to continue well into the New Year.

The tell-all memoir of Prince Harry is set to be released in just a couple of months.

The Duke of Sussex’s new book will be released on January 10, 2023, according to his publisher Penguin Random House.

