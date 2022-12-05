The Harry and Meghan documentary reportedly airs this week, and the royal family has been warned the “utterly explosive” series is “worse than they imagine”.

On Thursday (December 8), it’s reported that the highly anticipated show will air worldwide on Netflix.

Furthermore, it’s been claimed the Prince of Wales will head straight to crisis talks with his father King Charles.

The Prince of Wales will reportedly hold crisis talks with King Charles over the documentary (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What can we expect from the Harry and Meghan documentary?

A one-minute trailer of the show went live on video streaming channel YouTube on Friday.

It launched hours before William and Kate attended their Earthshot Prize Awards, which tackle the climate crisis.

The series is the inside story of why they quit the royal family and moved to America.

The trailer aired on the second day of William and Kate’s three-day trip to Boston.

Who will people side with?

Harry, 38, and his wife, 41, are seen kissing at the kitchen counter and laughing.

It was filmed at their £11 million California home in Montecito, Santa Barbara.

Unseen footage from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding day in 2018, also features.

Elsewhere, Meghan is seen looking tearful on the phone.

This is immediately followed by an image of the Princess of Wales looking stern.

Prince Harry says: “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors.”

He then brings children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, onto camera as well.

He adds: “I had to do everything I could to protect my family.”

It ends with Meghan dramatically saying: “When the stakes were this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The opening scene of the Harry and Meghan documentary trailer (Credit: YouTube)

A ‘declaration of war’

William is ready to hold crisis talks with his father, according to insiders.

Equally it is also believed they will show “a united front” if they do respond to it.

After the trailer’s release it was described as a “declaration of war” by royal commentators – and some believe it could help create more sympathy and support for Harry and Meghan.

A source claimed to the Mirror: “A lot of people are either pro-Sussex or pro-William and Kate. But there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan.

“The big question is that, whatever the revelations are, who will people side with after seeing the show? It has that feeling like the public will have to choose.”

Meanwhile, a source reportedly in touch with a member of the production crew at Netflix alleged: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”

As a result, some believe Harry is ‘betraying his family’ by making the six-part series.

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Harry and Meghan’s deal with Netflix explained

After they moved to America Meghan and Harry signed an £81 million deal with Netflix.

The contract was “to provide original content” to the streaming service.

Read more: Royal family news, the real reason King Charles is welcoming Fergie back into fold ‘revealed’

So will you be tuning in to watch Harry and Meghan’s story unfold? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.