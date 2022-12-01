The latest royal family news has revealed the “real” reason Sarah Ferguson has been invited to spend Christmas with the royal family.

If the Duchess of York accepts the alleged invite, it will be her first time at the festive table in three decades.

It would mark a major change for Fergie, who was previously kicked out of The Firm after lewd pictures emerged.

She was spotted having her toes sucked by her financial advisor in a scandal that rocked the royal family at the time.

However, according to insiders, Charles and Fergie were actually close while she was tight with the family.

The pair are believed to have previously bonded through a shared love of skiing.

Fergie could be spending Christmas with King Charles and the rest of the royal family (Credit: Splashnews)

Royal Family news: Why did King Charles invite Fergie to Christmas?

Royal expert Robert Jobson claimed to The Sun that, although she has her detractors, it is indisputable that she has stood by Prince Andrew throughout his recent turmoil.

By inviting her to spend the holiday in the royal fold, he claims that King Charles is showing Brits what Christmas is all about — family and forgiveness.

“King Charles is a man of faith. He has his own Orthodox chapel in the garden at Highgrove.

“In forgiving Fergie he is following his mother’s example, because the Queen, before her passing in September, had made up with Sarah, her former daughter-in-law.

“Fergie always regretted the manner in which she was kicked out of The Firm. She confessed that if she was given a second chance she would behave herself better.”

He also alleged that King Charles had “no interest” in “continuing old feuds”. He also said he’d “love to be able to end the friction” with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of York has been banned from Christmas celebrations for years (Credit: Splashnews)

Who else will be at Christmas?

Claims about Fergie and Prince Andrew spending Christmas in Sandringham first emerged last month.

It is expected they will be joined Princess Beatrice, 34, Princess Eugenie, 32. Their respective husbands Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank will also be there.

Additionally, Fergie also has two grandchildren, with Eugenie mother to Sienna, one, and Beatrice having a young son named August.

A source alleged to The Times: “Andrew is banned from public life but you can’t ban him from family Christmas. Staff at Sandringham have been tasked with getting Wood Farm ready for the whole York family.

“When she split with Andrew, Sarah was never allowed at the family Christmas Eve and Christmas Day while Philip and the Queen were alive.

“For 30 years she used to have Christmas dinner on her own. But things are being done differently now.”

If Fergie does spend Christmas in Norfolk, the big day will reportedly include exchanging gifts at Sandringham’s White Room.

This will be followed by a formal, black-tie evening meal.

