The latest Prince Harry news suggests that King Charles has been left saddened by his behaviour.

Following the Queen’s death earlier this year, it appeared that Harry and Meghan had begun to build bridges with the monarchy.

In Charles’ first address to the nation, the King made the effort to mention the couple by name, appearing to hint that relations were improving.

Charles will be celebrating Christmas in Sandringham this year with the rest of the royal family.

However, according to new claims, Harry will not be accepting an invitation to join Charles and the rest of the family over the festive period.

Prince Harry latest: Duke ‘not coming home for Christmas’

Royal author Phil Dampier believes the King has been attempting to make peace with his son.

However, it seems his attempts have so far not been successful.

He claimed to The Sun: “Charles has already offered an olive branch to Harry by mentioning him in his first-ever address to the nation when he became King.

“I’m sure he’s also offered olive branches privately and I’m sure he’s been invited to Sandringham for the festive season. He’s clearly not going to come home for Christmas and I’m sure Charles will be very upset by that and the fact that his olive branches have been rejected.

“It would have been extremely difficult for Harry to rip up his Netflix contract and lose millions of dollars but that’s what he should have done to mend the relationship with his dad,” he went on the claim.

Charles is reportedly attempting to reunite the royal family.

As a result, it was reported recently that Sarah Ferguson is to be invited to Christmas with the royal family for the first time in 30 years.

And it’s claimed by the expert that all Harry would have to do is “make the first steps”.

What will Christmas for the royals this year be like?

Meanwhile, according to royal expert Jennie Bond, Charles may record the speech a few days before Christmas and could make it more informal.

Jennie spoke to OK! about what changes Charles may be making to Christmas for the royals this year.

“It [Christmas] will be full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness. There’s going to be that empty place where the Queen sat. I presume Charles will not sit there unless they choose to leave it empty,” she said.

“It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering. The family will gather but they’ll be lacking their matriarch. It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different.”

“I’m sure he’ll record it a few days before and it’s bound to have some reflection on their loss. Most families by then will be recovering from their large meal and the day’s festive celebrations. I suspect it will be less formal. It’ll be a bit less buttoned up,” she added.

