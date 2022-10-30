Prince Andrew and Fergie to remarry in wake of sex scandal? ‘They rekindled something’

Fergie and Prince Andrew split up in 1992 but have been plagued by rumours they could remarry recently.

The couple, who share daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, have remained friends since their break up and live together at Royal Lodge – a 31-bedroom property in Windsor.

And, back in September 2021, sources suggested there could one day be a reunion for Fergie and Andrew.

Sarah Ferguson has two daughters with Prince Andrew (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Andrew and Fergie to remarry?

Of course, earlier this year Prince Andrew settled a civil suit filed by Virginia Giuffre amid allegations he sexually assaulted her – with Fergie standing firmly by her man.

And it’s this that led some to speculate that a reunion could be on the cards.

“Sarah and Andrew have been closer than ever in the past year,” an insider claimed to Vanity Fair‘s royal expert Katie Nicholl at the time.

“They still love and care for each other a great deal and have been living together during the pandemic.

“It has rekindled something and I can see a second wedding happening if it [the lawsuit] all goes Andrew’s way.”

Fergie has called Andrew a ‘very kind man’

The former couple’s divorce was finalised in 1996 but Fergie has been by Andrew’s side through his troubles.

And in an interview with LBC this summer she called him “a very very good and very kind man”.

“He really is, he really understands the art of communication with me and trust,” she explained.

“We really do communicate, compromise with compassion,” she went on.

“I will stand by him. It’s an incredible friendship and not just co-parenting, it’s just real.”

“Thank goodness the girls have got [him],” she added.

Fergie said Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are lucky to have their dad (Credit: SplashNews)

Fergie would do it all again with Andrew

While they are not romantically involved any more, Fergie has also previously said that if she had a do over she would still tie the knot with Andrew.

Speaking on Times Radio in June, she was asked if she would still marry him if she had her time again and said “yes”.

She also said the couple’s wedding had been “an exceptional day” and “just extraordinary”.

Prince Andrew split from Fergie in 1992 (Credit: BBC)

The former couple still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

And, following the death of the Queen, they inherited two new four-legged friends.

They had been walking the monarch’s corgis Muick and Sandy as the Queen’s health started to decline.

And, following her passing, the two much-loved pooches were handed over to Prince Andrew and Fergie on a permanent basis.

Fergie recently gave an update on the dogs, admitting the pair are the “the presents that keep giving”.

