Harry and Meghan fans in uproar as her half-sister Samantha accuses couple of ‘lying’ in Netflix show

Harry and Meghan supporters are in uproar after her half-sister Samantha accused the couple of ‘lying’ in their Netflix show.

Samantha Markle reacted to the first batch of episodes of ‘Harry & Meghan’ as she appeared on GB News yesterday evening.

She was shown a clip showing Prince Harry discussing his wife’s relationship with her father Thomas Markle, 78.

But Samantha bridled when asked about Harry’s words, dismissing them: “That was all lies too.”

Samantha Markle is Meghan’s half-sister (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan latest news

In the clip, Harry looked pensive as he addressed the fallout between Meghan and her dad.

His comments came as Harry reflected on events leading up to the Sussexes’ 2018 wedding.

He said: “Now she doesn’t have a father and I shouldered that because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.”

But Samantha, 58, admitted during her media appearance that she ‘couldn’t believe’ the claims.

“Can you believe that… ‘She doesn’t have a father?'” she was asked moments later by the host.

A clip of Prince Harry speaking about Meghan’s father was shown (Credit: Netflix)

Samantha Markle reacts

“No,” Samantha replied before claiming: “That was all lies too.”

That was all lies too.

Samantha then put her point of view forward on claims attributed to Meghan concerning someone intercepting her dad’s phone.

She went on: “To suggest they have sent a car and he refused to get in, no, he was in the hospital with a heart attack.

“He wasn’t getting text messages and for her to allegedly say, ‘Samantha must have erased his texts’, how can I do that from Florida when he’s in Mexico?”

Samantha went on the suggest the claim is “far-fetched” and “really hurtful”.

Prince Harry looks over at Meghan during a chat to camera (Credit: Netflix)

Has Thomas Markle been watching?

Samantha also indicated her father has not watched ‘Harry & Meghan’ yet as he’s “been through too much” with his health.

She complained: “Why didn’t they get on a plane and go and see my father in the hospital?

“We have heard their stories all along. That’s what multi-million dollar PR firms do.”

Meghan’s half-brother on Prince Harry’s words

Elsewhere, Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr claimed Harry’s words were “disturbing”.

He told Talk TV: “I think it’s horrible. The documentary is so far off on so many different levels, it’s really a little bit disturbing.

“Saying that she doesn’t have a family and she doesn’t have a father. And Harry saying that she has no father now, that’s just ridiculous.”

Harry and Meghan fans react

Going by the Twitter users reacting to a post containing a clip of the interview with Samantha, Harry and Meghan’s supporters weren’t impressed.

“Samantha is a jealous half-sister,” one onlooker commented amid a deluge of negative reactions.

Another person alleged: “Rolling of the eyes, very classy Samantha. Samantha is just living in the shadows of her famous sister. She just wants a slice of fame, glory and money.”

Meanwhile, a third person tweeted at GB News: “Stop exploiting this family.”

However, one agreed with Samantha saying: “Not a fan of Samantha Markle but she wasn’t wrong about Meghan Markle.”

Another added: “Great show and very telling interview with Samantha!!”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

