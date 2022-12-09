Sussex MP demands Meghan and Harry lose titles as he brands couple ‘deeply embarrassing’

In latest Harry and Meghan news, a Sussex MP has called for the Duke and Duchess‘ titles to be removed.

Tim Loughton, who has represented East Worthing and Shoreham since 1997, branded the couple “deeply embarrassing”.

His Twitter comments were made yesterday (Thursday December 8) evening as he reflected on a clip from their Netflix series.

A Sussex politician has tweeted his disapproval about the Sussexes (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

Harry and Meghan news

Mr Loughton tweeted his disapproval of Harry and Meghan as he quote-tweeted footage of her talking about meeting the late Queen for the first time.

Meghan’s anecdote saw her reveal she thought Harry was joking when he told her she would need to curtsy for his grandmother.

She also compared royal protocol to behaviour in a particular brand of themed American restaurants.

“Now I’m starting to realise this is a big deal,” Meghan said to the camera.

She went on: “I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times dinner and tournament. It was like that. Like, I curtsied as though I was like: ‘Pleasure to meet you Your Majesty.”

Meghan then bowed deeply in her seat to recreate the moment, adding: “It was so intense.”

Tim Loughton MP was apparently not won over by Meghan’s anecdote (Credit: YouTube)

‘This deeply embarrassing couple’

Furious social media users condemned the moment for ‘mocking’ the late monarch.

And Mr Loughton also seemed unimpressed by the attempt at or the recollection of genuflection.

He tweeted: “As a Member of Parliament for a Sussex constituency and having been born in Sussex and lived most of my life here I am ashamed that this deeply embarrassing couple bear the title of our great county.

It is time to take the title back from someone so clearly lacking any respect.

“It is time to take the title back from someone so clearly lacking any respect.”

Should Prince Harry and Meghan lose titles? (Credit: Netflix YouTube)

How Twitter users reacted

Within a few hours, Mr Loughton’s post attracted thousands of engagements.

Dozens of Twitter users made it clear they were in complete agreement with every word he typed.

But others took issue with his position, with several highlighting how they felt he has other issues to contend with.

And many also enquired as to whether Mr Loughton felt similarly about the Duke of York.

“Honestly don’t worry about it babe, focus on your job,” one person replied.

Another said: “Embarrassed for you that you can’t see she is making fun of herself. Go off though.”

A third person suggested: “Don’t watch them then. What’s actually a tragedy is that Sussex’s beautiful waterways are pumped full of raw sewage every time it rains. Try acting like a public servant rather than stoking some pathetic culture war.”

Others meanwhile took the mickey out of Mr Loughton’s tone.

One person mimicked him: “Speaking as a Sussex resident, I couldn’t care less, except for the fact people are on their case.

“As far as I am concerned, the series is a puff piece. But they have managed to sell it, and apparently there’s a market (such as yourself!) so good luck to them. Not watching it.”

And an Essex resident joked: “I live near Loughton. We feel the same about you.”

