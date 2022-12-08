Meghan Markle has left royal supporters apoplectic about an anecdote she shared concerning the Queen in the Sussexes’ new Netflix series.

Volume One of the ‘Harry & Meghan’ doc dropped on the streaming service earlier today (Thursday December 8).

It consists of three episodes, with another three instalments set to be released next Thursday (December 15) as Volume Two.

Meghan recalled meeting the Queen for the first time (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan Netflix news

Today’s initial batch of episodes has contained glimpses of the Sussexes’ family life with their children Archie and Lili.

It also contains revelations about the couple’s decisions ahead of Megxit and the fallout with the press.

But one moment in the second episode has particularly upset some royal family fans.

And that came as the Duchess of Sussex recalled greeting her husband’s grandmother for the first time.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Meghan and Harry pictured at Buckingham Palace with the Queen and Prince Charles (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan recalls meeting the Queen for Netflix series

Recounting her tale in a light-hearted fashion, Meghan revealed she thought Harry was joking when he told her she would be required to bend a knee for the Queen.

She also play-acted how she curtsied for the late monarch.

Harry recalled: “[Meghan] had no idea what it all consisted of. So it was a bit of a shock to the system for her.”

Meghan chipped in: “I mean, it is surreal. There wasn’t like some big moment of: ‘Now you’re going to meet my grandmother’.”

She went on: “I didn’t know I was going to meet her until moments before. We were in the car and we were going to the Royal Lodge for lunch, and [Harry] was like: ‘Oh, my grandmother is here, she’s going to be there after church.’

“I remember we were in the car, driving and [Harry]’s like: ‘You know how to curtsy, right?’. And I just thought it was a joke.”

Meghan recreates her curtsy for the Queen during the Sussexes’ documentary (Credit: Netflix)

‘So intense’

Harry continued: “How do you explain that to people? How do you explain that you bow to your grandmother? And that you would need to curtsy, especially to an American. That’s weird.”

Meghan went on to compare the protocols to a themed eatery in the US.

“Now I’m starting to realise this is a big deal,” Meghan took over.

“I mean, Americans will understand this. We have Medieval Times dinner and tournament. It was like that. Like, I curtsied as though I was like: ‘Pleasure to meet you Your Majesty.”

I curtsied as though I was like: ‘Pleasure to meet you Your Majesty.”

Having bowed dramatically in her seat to recreate the moment, Meghan added: “It was so intense.”

She also received feedback from other royals and those connected with them.

“And then when she left, [Princess] Eugenie and Jack [Brooksbank] and Fergie said: ‘You did great!’. Thanks. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

Royal fans were not impressed (Credit: Netflix)

How royal fans have reacted

As Meghan acted out the exchange, Harry – sitting next to her – seemed mildly bemused.

Many others watching the scenario unfold at home, however, were very angry.

Meghan was accused by some social media users of ‘mocking’ the Queen.

Sharing a clip, one Twitter user claimed: “She is mocking our late HMTQ who give them the title. How ridiculous is that.”

Another person fumed: “So why the mock exaggerated curtsy? What an insult to the privilege of meeting HMTQ!”

This is the moment that Meghan describes meeting the late Queen Elizabeth for the first time and how she did not understand why she needed to curtsy to Harry‘s grandmother…

He looks a little uncomfortable about the whole thing#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/H9qr7DqwHq — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) December 8, 2022

“She’s literally laughing at, ridiculing, the Queen,” claimed someone else.

And a fourth person tweeted: “Can’t put into words how angry I am as they disrespect the late Queen.”

However, others took the moment light-heartedly as one said: “I loved this story. It’s so real! That moment, bowing to a Queen and going full on all out.”

Another wrote: “Meghan’s story of meeting the Queen is hilarious.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Top moments from first episodes of documentary

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.