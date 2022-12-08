Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix show has launched today with the first three episodes of the new tell-all series.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving an insight into their lives in the new series, with glimpses of their children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

They’ll also discuss their exit from royal life and it’s expected they’ll deliver some damning claims about the royals in the documentary.

But as the first three episodes are released, what has emerged so far?

The first episodes of Harry and Meghan’s documentary have been released today (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan on Netflix

Meghan in tears

One early moment in the documentary shows Meghan becoming emotional as she discusses her struggles.

The documentary opens with Harry discussing their exit from royal life before a flurry of news headlines flash up on screen.

Meghan is then shown looking sad, wearing a shirt and jeans with a towel wrapped around her head.

She says: “I just want to get to the other side of all of this. I don’t know what to say anymore,” before she begins crying.

She adds: “Unfortunately, in not standing for something, they are destroying us.”

Meghan Markle cries just minutes into the documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Harry on family’s reaction to Meghan press backlash

During the second episode of the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan open up about the negative press they received after quitting royal life.

Harry also makes a claim about how his family had reacted to Meghan’s struggles.

He says: “The direction from the Palace was don’t say anything. But what people need to understand is, as far as a lot of the family were concerned, everything that she was being put through, they had been put through as well.

“So it was almost like a rite of passage, and some of the members of the family were like ‘my wife had to go through that, so why should your girlfriend be treated any differently? Why should you get special treatment? Why should she be protected?’

“I said ‘the difference here is the race element.'”

Meghan admits: “It was horrible but I continued to say nothing.”

Harry opens up about the royal family’s alleged reaction to Meghan’s press struggles (Credit: Netflix)

Harry on ‘feeding frenzy’ and Meghan’s ‘death threat’

Also in the second episode saw Harry discuss the “feeding frenzy” surrounding his romance with Meghan.

He compared the “frenzy” surrounding Meghan to that of what his late mother, Princess Diana, endured.

He says: “To see another woman in my life, that I love, go through this feeding frenzy, that’s hard. It is basically the hunter versus the prey.”

Meghan also speaks about a death threat she received while in Toronto.

She says: “I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking? And they said yes, but there’s really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating.

“I was like, so I’m just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security.”

Meghan opens up about the press (Credit: Netflix)

Doria Ragland speaks out

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland makes an appearance in the second episode of the series.

She admits during the interview that when she met Harry she instantly knew he was “the one”.

When asked if she remembered when Meghan told her she was dating a prince, Doria says: “I do. When she told me, we were on the phone and she says, ‘Mommy, I’m going out with Prince Harry,’ and I started whispering, ‘Oh my god!’

“She says, ‘You can’t tell anyone.’ So from the beginning, it was very sort of, ‘Oh my god, nobody can know.'”

She adds: “I remember when I first met him too. He was [this] 6’1 handsome man with red hair. Really great manners. He was just really nice and they looked really happy together. Like he was the one.”

Meghan’s mum Doria speaks out in the documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan’s engagement interview was ‘orchestrated reality show’

Another moment in the documentary sees the couple discuss their 2017 engagement interview.

They got engaged in late 2017 before marrying in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.

Speaking in the third episode of the documentary, Meghan says of the engagement interview: “Orchestrated reality show!”

She says: “It was, you know, rehearsed.”

Harry on being ‘brought up by African friends’

Prince Harry also reveals that he would often visit Africa when he was younger.

He appears to make a slight dig at his father King Charles as he says his friends in Africa “literally brought me up”.

He says: “I went to Africa sometimes three months at a time.

“I’ve got a second family out there and a group of friends that literally brought me up.”

Prince Harry opens up about his younger years in the documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Harry on Nazi uniform incident

Harry also addresses the backlash he recieved after wearing a Nazi costume to a party in 2005.

He says: “It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the Chief Rabbi in London, which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a holocaust survivor.

“I could have got on and ignored it and made the same mistakes over and over in my life… but I learnt from that.”

Doria hits out at Meghan’s estranged father in the documentary (Credit: Netflix)

Harry speaks about Meghan’s father and Doria makes dig

During the third episode of the show, Harry speaks about Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle.

In the lead-up to Harry and Meghan’s wedding, Thomas made several TV interviews and even staged paparazzi photos.

In the Netflix doc, Harry says: “She had a father before this. And now she doesn’t have a father. And I shouldered that, because if Meg wasn’t with me, then her dad would still be her dad.”

Meanwhile, Doria says: “I was absolutely stunned that Tom would become part of this circus. I felt sad that the media would run with this. That he would capitalise [on this].

“Certainly as a parent, that’s not what you do. It’s not parenting.”

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 will air Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

