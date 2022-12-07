Former friend of Harry and Meghan admits she wished she ‘never introduced them’ in shock admission

A former friend of Harry and Meghan has confessed that she ‘regrets’ introducing them.

The couple has been in the news recently after the trailer for their upcoming explosive Netflix documentary was released.

TV personality Lizzie Cundy has weighed in on the fresh drama surrounding the pair.

Lizzie is a former friend of the pair and previously revealed that she actually introduced them years ago.

Harry and Meghan were introduced by a former pal (Credit: Splashnews)

Harry and Meghan: Former pal regrets introducing them

“I wish I never introduced Harry [to her.] It’s all my fault! I’m sorry Camilla. I’m sorry everyone!” she told OK! Magazine.

Lizzie first met Meghan back in 2013 at a pre-dinner for a charity. She claims that they immediately got on “like a house on fire instantly”.

They then met up again at a later date, and Meghan apparently told her she’d “love an English boyfriend”.

She previously confessed that she stopped hearing from Meghan after the former actress got engaged to Harry.

“I texted her to say how amazing it was and she did reply,” she told Grazia.

“But once the ring was on the finger, I soon realised she was off Twitter and that her number wasn’t working. And that was it – I’m afraid both Piers Morgan and I got ghosted.”

Meanwhile, the first installment of Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series is due to be released on December 8. The second volume will then air on December 15.

Prince Harry is releasing a tell-all book next year (Credit: Splashnews)

What do the couple reveal in their documentary?

The preview trailers for the Netflix series have divided audiences, with some royal supporters branding the upcoming “disgraceful”.

In the trailer, Harry could be heard criticising the “hierarchy” of the royal family.

He says in the clip: “There’s a hierarchy of the family. There’s leaking, but there’s also the planting of stories.

“It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. This feeding frenzy.”

The documentary has already caused quite a stir among the monarchy.

As a result, it is believed that Prince William is preparing to hold crisis talks with his father.

However, it’s thought that the family will show “a united front” if they choose to respond to any claims made in the documentary.

A source claimed to the Mirror: “A lot of people are either pro-Sussex or pro-William and Kate. But there’s a belief that this documentary will bring people onside with Harry and Meghan.

“The big question is that, whatever the revelations are, who will people side with after seeing the show? It has that feeling like the public will have to choose.”

Meanwhile, a source reportedly close to the production crew at Netflix alleged: “I genuinely think it’s going to be worse than the royals can imagine. I’m told that it’s going to be utterly explosive and will be very damaging.”

