King Charles swerved a question concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s Netflix documentary series today (Thursday December 8).

Three episodes of ‘Harry & Meghan’ dropped on the streaming service earlier this morning. Another set of three episodes is scheduled to be available from next Thursday (December 15).

But the question of whether King Charles has managed to catch up with his second son’s docuseries has gone unanswered after the 74-year-old was asked about it during an awkward moment this morning.

King Charles was asked a question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries this morning (Credit: Sky News YouTube)

King Charles asked about ‘Harry & Meghan’

The King was crossing a pavement in London when a new reporter enquired as to his recent viewing choices.

“Your Majesty, have you watched the documentary?” a voice was heard asking off camera in footage shared by Sky News.

Your Majesty, have you watched the documentary?

The King raised his right hand in a brief wave in the following moments.

But he didn’t acknowledge the question and carried on walking into a building.

A tweet from the broadcaster suggested the King “appeared to avoid any questions on Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries”.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your National Treasure now!

Volume One of Prince Harry’s documentary series was released today (Credit: Netflix)

How social media users reacted

People reacting to the clip on Twitter expressed a range of opinions – and some were indignant about the way the King was addressed.

One person shrugged, unsurprised the monarch didn’t respond to the question: “I mean, is that really shocking?”

Someone else recommended: “Well he should watch.”

However, another person dismissed the idea: “Why would he bother.”

Meanwhile, someone else chuckled: “How’s he even meant to hear what the bloke said?”

King Charles appeared to avoid any questions on Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries while on a visit to north London. Live updates: https://t.co/mwCPctwVFK pic.twitter.com/v1rqN0DekC — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 8, 2022

Another respondent had King Charles’ family role in mind, reflecting: “He is a father. It must be very painful.”

But others seemed unhappy about the King being quizzed while out and about.

One person tweeted: “Have some respect for our King eh! News reporters are so rude!”

And another social media user complained: “That question would never have been shouted out to our much-missed Queen. Utterly disgraceful.”

One added: “No respect. Would they have hassled the Queen with that question?”

The series contains the Sussexes’ account of their experiences (Credit: Netflix)

‘I just want to get to the other side of all of this’

Today’s initial batch of episodes contains glimpses of the Sussexes’ home and family life with their young children Archie and Lili.

It also contains revelations about the couple’s decisions ahead of Megxit and the fallout with the press.

At one point Meghan sobs: “I just want to get to the other side of all of this.

“I don’t know what to say anymore.”

Read more: Harry and Meghan on Netflix: Bombshell moments from first episodes of documentary

Harry & Meghan: Volume 1 is available to stream on Netflix right now. Harry & Meghan: Volume 2 streams from Thursday December 15 on Netflix.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.