‘Furious’ Meghan Markle ‘makes a stand’ amid claims bombshell book is ‘tip of the iceberg’

‘Furious’ Meghan Markle is ‘making a stand’, latest reports claim, amid allegations in Tom Bower’s biography.

Claims made in Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors have produced sensational headlines for several weeks.

Among them are claims the Queen was ‘relieved’ Meghan would not attend Prince Philip’s funeral.

The pages also contain claims Prince Harry‘s friends considered him “nuts” for dating Meghan and that she once threw a cup of tea in anger.

Further stories claimed the monarch and Prince Charles were ‘irritated’ by Meghan’s alleged excuses for not reconciling with her father and that Meghan ‘turned down’ a slot on Strictly Come Dancing.

However, according to a royal insider, the claims have reportedly made her more “determined to stand up for herself”.

Meghan Markle latest: ‘Nasty and uncalled for’

A report by Heat magazine quotes a source as telling the publication that Meghan is not impressed with the book.

The insider is said to have alleged: “She feels the book is very nasty and uncalled for. It’s made her all the more determined to stand up for herself, but equally this is a sharp reminder that they have a colossal amount of repair work to do if this narrative is ever going to go away.”

Additionally, the unnamed contact reckons there may be concerns further unflattering claims may emerge.

Meghan and Harry’s ‘worries’

The source reportedly went on: “For all their bravado and stubbornness, Meghan and Harry don’t want to be at war with the world forever and there’s a lot that hasn’t come out yet. This book is pretty savage, but the worry is that it’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

Additionally, the insider indicates the author’s digging has resulted in a “good deal” of anxiety.

The source concluded by suggesting Meghan and Harry intend to bear the brunt of accusations.

It is claimed: “There’s a clear choice here for Meghan and Harry: stand up and fight back or soak it up and hope it all goes away in time, while taking the high road. They know the latter is probably their better option at this point.”

ED! has approached a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

