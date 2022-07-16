The Queen looks stern and Meghan Markle beams a bright smile
Royals

The Queen ‘said thank goodness Meghan isn’t coming to Philip funeral,’ book claims

Funeral came just weeks after Oprah interview

By Robert Leigh

The Queen was ‘relieved’ Meghan Markle would not be attending Prince Philip’s funeral, a new book has claimed.

According to author Tom Bower, she reacted to hearing the then-pregnant Meghan would not fly over by saying: “Thank goodness.”

The funeral was on April 17 last year – just weeks after the Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan aired.

Queen Elizabeth Christmas day speech
The Queen sat by herself for her husband’s funeral (Credit: YouTube)

One of the most striking sights of the day involved the Queen sitting alone and masked as she mourned during the service.

Read more: The Queen steps out with Princess Anne as fans all say same thing about her appearance

Grandson Harry did make it over from his base in the US, at a time when COVID restrictions were in place. But the Duchess of Sussex remained in California.

Prince Harry walking during procession at Prince Philip's funeral
Harry did attend his grandfather’s funeral last April (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Queen and her alleged reaction to Meghan

In the book, titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Mr Bower alleges there were concerns at the time about how Harry might interact with relatives.

He also claims Meghan – pregnant with Lilibet at the time- reasoned she would not travel because she was expecting.

However, going by Mr Bower’s claims, it seems that might not have been too much of a disappointment for the Queen.

Meghan and Harry at Buckingham Palace with the Queen and Prince Charles
Meghan and Harry at Buckingham Palace before ‘Megxit’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

In an extract published by The Times, Mr Bower writes: “The only uncertainty was the relationship between Harry and his family. How would he cope with his father and brother?

Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling.

“Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling and in Windsor Castle the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years.

“To comply with COVID restrictions she would grieve alone inside the chapel. ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said.”

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

ED! has approached a representative for Meghan Markle and Buckingham Palace for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine smiling at the Soap Awards 2022
Sally Carman shares sweet photo with new husband Joe Duttine in Italy after wedding
Johannes Radebe speaking on Saturday Kitchen today
Saturday Kitchen star Johannes Radebe has viewers all saying the same thing today
Lorraine Kelly smiling and talking to the camera on her show
Lorraine Kelly delights fans with news after ‘nasty’ bout of Covid
Celebrity Gogglebox star Martin Kemp has his hand on his keen while Roman Kemp has a hand on his head
Celebrity Gogglebox star Martin Kemp sparks same complaint from viewers
Kate MIddleton and her daughter, Princess Charlotte
William and Kate gave Charlotte ‘gift she wanted more than anything’ for her birthday
Joe Swash looks stern
Joe Swash’s battle with deadly brain condition ‘that lead to axe from job and bankruptcy’