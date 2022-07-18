The real reason Meghan Markle “turned down” Strictly Come Dancing has allegedly been revealed, news reports claim.

According to a story about new biography Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Meghan had an audition set up for Strictly.

But despite having a try-out lined up, author Tom Bower claims Meghan was already tied up.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle news: The next Gordon Ramsay?

The Sun reports Mr Bower believes actress Meghan was interested in securing work in the UK at the time.

Consequently, Mr Bower claims, she made a November 2013 trip on the lookout for opportunities… and an English boyfriend, too.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have met with telly agent Jonathan Shalit during her visit.

And she reportedly indicated she wanted to be a TV celebrity chef along the lines of Gordon Ramsay.

No cooking show for Meghan (Credit: YouTube)

‘Limited’ cooking skills

Bower writes: “Shalit was excited. She was charming, good-looking and admired by the small audience for Suits.”

However, Mr Bower claims Meghan had “limited” cooking skills.

She was charming, good-looking and admired by the small audience for Suits.

He writes her specialities included veg soup made in a blender, pasta, roast chicken, burgers and steak.

He goes on to claim Meghan envisaged fronting a show touring the world tasting food rather than cooking herself.

However, a previous TV outing where she tasted pickles in New York apparently did not pass muster.

Meghan Markle did not take up a reported Strictly audition (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Strictly comes calling…

Her celebrity future may not have been in a kitchen, but the agent still pressed on.

Ultimately, however, Meghan had a prior commitment.

Mr Bower continues: “The programme idea evaporated. Undeterred, Shalit arranged an audition for Strictly Come Dancing. Reluctantly she declined.

“Tied to a Suits contract for nine months in the year, the timing clashed with filming in Britain.”

ED! has approached a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

Such a shame Strictly fans didn’t get to see Meghan strut her stuff alongside the likes of Anton du Beke.

Maybe this year?

