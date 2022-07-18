Friends of Prince Harry allegedly had a shocking reaction to him dating Meghan Markle after she ‘told them off’, a book claims.

According to author Tom Bower, Harry‘s associates dubbed him “[blank]ing nuts” following a weekend gathering at Sandringham.

Furthermore, the book alleges the Duchess of Sussex “challenged” guests over unspecified comments.

Additionally, reports claim jokes around topics such as sexism, feminism and transgender issues may have drawn Meghan’s ire.

Prince Harry’s pals meet Meghan

Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors contains an account of a 2016 shooting weekend.

Meghan also went to Norfolk for the event, shortly after her relationship with Harry was revealed.

Sixteen of Harry’s friends were also apparently invited. That group was reportedly made up of mostly old school pals, with Harry obtaining the Queen’s permission for the event.

Mr Bower alleges: “Like other shooting weekends, Harry was looking forward to endless banter, jokes – and a lot of drinking.”

Meghan’s reaction

However, it seems not all of the banter impressed Meghan.

Furthermore, Mr Bower claims: “Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.

Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values.

“She lacked any sense of humour. Driving home after Sunday lunch, the texts pinged between the cars: “OMG, what about HER?” said one. “Harry must be [blank]ing nuts”.’

ED! has approached a representative for the Sussexes for comment.

‘Queen’s relief’

In addition, more allegations made in Mr Bower’s book have come to light over the weekend.

Among them is the claim the Queen was ‘relieved’ Meghan would not be attending Prince Philip’s funeral,

The April 2021 funeral came just weeks after the Harry and Meghan Oprah interview.

Harry did make it over from the US but his pregnant wife remained in California.

Mr Bower alleges: “Meghan had cited her seven months’ pregnancy as the reason for not travelling.

“In Windsor Castle the Queen was preparing to face the public on one of the saddest days of her life. Philip had been her rock for the previous 70 years.

“To comply with COVID restrictions she would grieve alone inside the chapel. ‘Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,’ the monarch said.”

Additionally, the author claims the Queen and Prince Charles were ‘irritated’ by Meghan’s alleged excuses for not reconciling with her father.

