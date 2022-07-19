Meghan Markle was once so angry she “threw a cup of tea” during a royal tour, an explosive new book by Tom Bower claims.

The biography is due to be released on July 21 – and it hasn’t been approved or contributed to by the royals.

A source said that Meghan, 40, “will be dreading” the unauthorised publication.

One particular story in the book claims at one point, Meghan was so riled up about being criticised that she threw a cup of tea into the air.

It’s also suggested that Harry helped to “fuel” her fury.

Meghan Markle news: Claims of anger over criticism

Biographer Tom Bower wrote in the book: “Meghan was allegedly abrasive towards her four female staff and even towards the local British diplomats.

“According to one report, Meghan allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Her anger may have been partly fuelled by Harry.

Every night, he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet.

“Every night, he trawled social media, searching for snide comments on the internet. Then every morning, he and Meghan turned on their phones to surf the internet.”

ED! has contacted Meghan’s reps for comment.

New book claims Prince Harry helped to ‘fuel’ Meghan’s anger (Credit: Splash News)

The bombshell allegation comes after an investigation into claims of bullying by Meghan towards staff was launched in March 2021.

But the results of the report – carried out by an independent legal firm – will never be published, it was confirmed last month by The Telegraph.

A spokesman for Buckingham Palace said at the time, they were “clearly very concerned” about the claims against Meghan.

Bullying claims

They said: “Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

However, one of the Duchess’ legal reps, Jenny Afia, dismissed the allegations. She said that these sorts of claims are often used “freely” to cause trouble for “career women”.

The controversial new book, titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, contains numerous accusations and claims about the duchess.

It includes “interviews from insiders who have never spoken before”.

Neither Meghan nor Harry have had any say over what has been included – they haven’t commented on it publicly, either.

